myfox28columbus.com
2 people injured in crash on I-270 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on I-270. Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-270 between East Livingston Avenue and East Main Street. One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East in...
myfox28columbus.com
Child rushed to hospital following bad accident in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials are on the scene of a bad accident in southeast Columbus Thursday morning. The accident happened at Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue just before 6 a.m. A child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. Noe Bixby Road...
Woman found dead in East Side homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
myfox28columbus.com
Woman found dead in southeast Columbus home, police investigating mysterious homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death on the southeast side, but details about what happened to her remain a mystery. A family member called police at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday after visiting a home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive for...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect charged in north Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a north Columbus stabbing that left a man in critical condition is in custody. Columbus police said Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself into Clinton Township police Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing that took...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person killed in fiery southwest Columbus crash involving stolen car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a stolen car crashed into a pole and caught fire in southwest Columbus Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the deadly crash which happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. A passerby notified police...
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
One dead in fiery crash, Georgesville Road now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead after a stolen car she was driving crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection twice, according to Columbus police. A witness told police that an unidentified woman was seen driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that ran a red light before crashing into […]
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
‘Shocking’: Neighbor witnesses police take nursing home stabbing suspect into custody
POWELL, Ohio — Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living Facility Wednesday morning for a report of a stabbing. Deputies said a resident stabbed two other residents, a married couple, before he was taken into custody and brought to...
Two injured in stabbing at assisted living facility in Powell
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were stabbed, and one person is in custody after an incident at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility. Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the assisted living facility on the 3900 block of Bradford Court after a married couple was […]
One teen dead, another seriously injured during ATV crash in West Jefferson
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – One teenager is dead, another severely injured, during a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Two teenagers, both 16, were involved in an ATV crash on King Pike in Jefferson Township, approximately one mile southwest of Middle Pike. At around 6:30 p.m. a red 2007 Tomberlin ATV was traveling southwest on […]
Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
myfox28columbus.com
West Jefferson community mourning sophomore killed in ATV crash
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens riding on an all-terrain vehicle took a tragic turn Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old West Jefferson High School student was killed when the ATV she was driving went off the road and struck a utility pole.
myfox28columbus.com
Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
Man, 40, dead after east Columbus shooting near bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on the east side. Officers went to the 1000 block of Country Club Road just before 11:50 p.m. and found Jeffery Chandler, 40, with a gunshot wound. Police say Chandler was pronounced dead at the […]
