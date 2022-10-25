Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Brooks found guilty on all 76 counts in deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - “We, the jury, find the defendant, Darrell E. Brooks, guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.”. A Waukesha County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of killing six people and hurting scores more while driving through the crowd of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade last November.
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in connection with the mayhem last November in Waukesha,...
WBAY Green Bay
SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
WBAY Green Bay
North Fond du Lac man has been missing for 27 years
NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 27 years since the disappearance of North Fond du Lac man James Ruland. Ruland was last seen hitchhiking on Oct. 26, 1995, in North Fond du Lac. He was reported missing nine days later. On Nov. 14, 1995, Ruland’s white...
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
WBAY Green Bay
All 6 found dead in Hartland fire died from gunshot wounds
HARTLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say all 6 people found dead in an apartment house fire in the village of Hartland died of gunshot wounds. Police are now switching the investigation to a possible murder-suicide. Police say Connor McKisick died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The second adult was identified...
WBAY Green Bay
Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake
PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man last seen on Sept. 30 has been found dead. Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause’s body was found in Rolling Stone Lake on Oct. 24.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac launches “Hope on the Block” to help the local homeless
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Fond du Lac put its new initiative into action to help people experiencing homelessness. A local non-profit, Hope on the Block, opened its first resource cabinet at the public library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The cabinet will provide necessities and comfort...
WBAY Green Bay
Protesters gather on UW campus for Matt Walsh speaking event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday, protesters demonstrated outside Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus ahead of an event featuring conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Walsh is an author, podcast host, and contributor to the Daily Wire. According to his critics gathered outside the building, he has an “anti-trans...
Comments / 0