ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in connection with the mayhem last November in Waukesha,...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

North Fond du Lac man has been missing for 27 years

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 27 years since the disappearance of North Fond du Lac man James Ruland. Ruland was last seen hitchhiking on Oct. 26, 1995, in North Fond du Lac. He was reported missing nine days later. On Nov. 14, 1995, Ruland’s white...
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

All 6 found dead in Hartland fire died from gunshot wounds

HARTLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say all 6 people found dead in an apartment house fire in the village of Hartland died of gunshot wounds. Police are now switching the investigation to a possible murder-suicide. Police say Connor McKisick died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The second adult was identified...
HARTLAND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Body of man missing since Sept. 30 pulled from Langlade County lake

PEARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old man last seen on Sept. 30 has been found dead. Adam Krause, 58, of Sheboygan was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson. He left on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause’s body was found in Rolling Stone Lake on Oct. 24.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac launches “Hope on the Block” to help the local homeless

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Fond du Lac put its new initiative into action to help people experiencing homelessness. A local non-profit, Hope on the Block, opened its first resource cabinet at the public library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The cabinet will provide necessities and comfort...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Protesters gather on UW campus for Matt Walsh speaking event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday, protesters demonstrated outside Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus ahead of an event featuring conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Walsh is an author, podcast host, and contributor to the Daily Wire. According to his critics gathered outside the building, he has an “anti-trans...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy