Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

SportsZone Football Friday preview: Hickman vs. Rock Bridge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The postseason has arrived as part two of the Providence Bowl is set to take place this Friday as the 7-2 Rock Bridge Bruins host the 2-7 Hickman Kewpies. The first time these two teams met was just two weeks ago when Rock Bridge won in dominate fashion 49-0.
COLUMBIA, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

White supremacist flyers found on Mizzou’s campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri students are concerned after flyers were found on campus that promote white supremacy. MU spokesman Christian Basi said the school is aware of the flyers--but they aren't allowed to take them down because they are protected by free speech. Logan Carter, of the Mizzou...
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m. Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years. ”I’ve been one of...
LAKE OZARK, MO
abc17news.com

Flyers found on University of Missouri campus draw ire for racial messaging

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri students have raised objections after flyers were posted on campus claiming "It's okay to be white" and "White Lives Matter." One of the flyers also said "we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." MU spokesman Christian Basi...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Middle schooler at Lewis and Clark in Jefferson City brings BB gun to school

A Jefferson City middle school student could face expulsion after bringing a BB gun to school. The principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School sent an email to parents yesterday, letting them know that a student had told administrators another student may have had a weapon. The Jefferson City Police Department investigated and found the student in question. The student had a BB gun that shoots gel balls or plastic pellets.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Columbia sees third large natural cover fire in three days

Columbia’s fire chief says his crews are confident that they have contained a fire on Manhattan drive, near Norman drive. That is east of the Stoney Creek hotel and Providence. It’s the city’s third large natural cover fire in the past three days. Columbia fire chief Clayton...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Everything Beamer said before Missouri

South Carolina is currently on a four-game winning streak and will look to make it a five-game winning streak when it welcomes Missouri to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) defeated the Aggies 30-24 last Saturday which was the first victory over the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter

COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia man arrested on suspicion of child enticement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Columbia man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickenbaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickenbaugh and the child.
COLUMBIA, MO

