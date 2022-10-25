Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
SportsZone Football Friday preview: Hickman vs. Rock Bridge
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The postseason has arrived as part two of the Providence Bowl is set to take place this Friday as the 7-2 Rock Bridge Bruins host the 2-7 Hickman Kewpies. The first time these two teams met was just two weeks ago when Rock Bridge won in dominate fashion 49-0.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia
Emergency dispatchers sent out alerts about communication and power lines down in multiple spots in Columbia early Tuesday afternoon. The post Emergency dispatchers report lines down around Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Rock Bridge Principal explains large law enforcement presence at school Tuesday in email to parents
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock Bridge High School Principal Jacob Sirna sent an email to families Tuesday night to clarify why there was a large law enforcement presence at the school earlier that day. Sirna said there was no threat to students, but contacted law enforcement as part of their protocols....
abc17news.com
White supremacist flyers found on Mizzou’s campus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri students are concerned after flyers were found on campus that promote white supremacy. MU spokesman Christian Basi said the school is aware of the flyers--but they aren't allowed to take them down because they are protected by free speech. Logan Carter, of the Mizzou...
Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion
Lewis & Clark Middle School in Jefferson City received a tip from a student that a classmate had a gun Tuesday but the weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police said. The post Student with BB gun removed from Lewis & Clark Middle School, faces expulsion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m. Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years. ”I’ve been one of...
abc17news.com
Flyers found on University of Missouri campus draw ire for racial messaging
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri students have raised objections after flyers were posted on campus claiming "It's okay to be white" and "White Lives Matter." One of the flyers also said "we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." MU spokesman Christian Basi...
kjluradio.com
Middle schooler at Lewis and Clark in Jefferson City brings BB gun to school
A Jefferson City middle school student could face expulsion after bringing a BB gun to school. The principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School sent an email to parents yesterday, letting them know that a student had told administrators another student may have had a weapon. The Jefferson City Police Department investigated and found the student in question. The student had a BB gun that shoots gel balls or plastic pellets.
Rainbow of hope emerges for Missouri family after fire burns half their village
Three days after a wildfire destroyed half of the small Missouri village of Wooldridge, a sign of hope appeared for one of the families who lost everything in the blaze.
kwos.com
Columbia sees third large natural cover fire in three days
Columbia’s fire chief says his crews are confident that they have contained a fire on Manhattan drive, near Norman drive. That is east of the Stoney Creek hotel and Providence. It’s the city’s third large natural cover fire in the past three days. Columbia fire chief Clayton...
KOMU
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
Everything Beamer said before Missouri
South Carolina is currently on a four-game winning streak and will look to make it a five-game winning streak when it welcomes Missouri to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) defeated the Aggies 30-24 last Saturday which was the first victory over the...
Police release name of man arrested after central Columbia standoff
Columbia police on Wednesday released the name of the man they arrested after s standoff the night before in central Columbia. The post Police release name of man arrested after central Columbia standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gas odor prompts Columbia elementary school evacuation
A north Columbia elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas smell. The post Gas odor prompts Columbia elementary school evacuation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power
Nearly 900 Boone Electric Cooperative members were without power at about 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The post Hundreds of Boone Electric Cooperative members lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Begins Preseason Play Against Northwest Missouri State
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball will open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition matchup against Northwest Missouri State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on KTGR. The meeting is the first of two preseason contests as the team will...
KOMU
The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter
COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
abc17news.com
Columbia man arrested on suspicion of child enticement
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Columbia man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickenbaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickenbaugh and the child.
