Hampton Roads Workforce Council hosting fall career fair Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce is hosting a career fair Tuesday in recognition of National Employment Disability Awareness Month.

The career fair is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Norfolk Scope Arena which is located at 201 E. Brambleton Avenue.

The event is in partnership with the Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired, the Virginia Employment Commission, the Endependence Center, Versability, the City of Norfolk, Eggleston, Virginia Values Veterans, and DARS.

Over 70 employers will be present at the event looking to hire all job seekers.

