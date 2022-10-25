ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Patriots get pantsed by Justin Fields, Bears in embarassing Monday Night Football loss

By Khari Thompson
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XP1Du_0ilLRhml00

What in the world was that? Seriously.

Was it the curse of the silver pants, which the Patriots hadn't worn since their last game with Tom Brady at quarterback -- coincidentally also on a wet, foggy night in Foxborough?

Was it the Bears being better than we thought? Or the Patriots being worse?

Was it just a clunker that everyone should forget about and just move onto next week?

Whatever it was, the Patriots got embarrassed on national television by a bad Chicago Bears team from top to bottom and willingly set both of their quarterbacks up to fail in the process.

Let's get to the big takeaways from one of the weirdest football games of 2022.

Patriots officially have a quarterback controversy -- and not in a good way.

Bill Belichick apparently wasn't lying when he said both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe would play Monday night. But no one saw it unfolding this way..

After a dismal offensive start (not all Mac Jones' fault) and a terrible interception from Jones (definitely his fault), Belichick and the coaching staff made the switch to Zappe in the second quarter to the delight of the crowd. Just moments later, the roar got even louder when Zappe hit Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard touchdown to get the Patriots within a score.

Then, if possible, the din got even MORE deafening when Zappe dropped a 43-yard dime down the left sideline to DeVante Parker to get New England into the red zone. Rhamondre Stevenson punched it in moments later to put the Patriots on top 14-10.

Those were the only 14 points the Patriots would score all night.

A combination of the Bears chipping away and Zappe finally coming back to earth with a thud, throwing two second-half interceptions as things unraveled for the Patriots' offense in an unbelievable way.

For example: until Rhamondre Stevenson gained a few yards late in the fourth quarter, Jones, who got benched in the second quarter, led the Patriots with 24 rushing yards on three carries. Against one of the worst rushing defenses in football.

Without the run game to protect Zappe and create play-action opportunities, the rookie quarterback was exposed.

Come to think of it, the whole unit was.

Defense fails against Justin Fields.

The only way the Bears were going to beat the Patriots, aside from shooting themselves in the foot with turnovers, was to let Fields run all over them.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what they did.

The Bears threw the Patriots a curveball by designing runs for Fields, which they've rarely done this season, and it gashed New England's defense in key spots in the first half. To make things worse, pass-rushers routinely allowed Fields to escape pockets either up the middle or outside, including a back-breaking conversion on 3rd-and-17 before the end of the half to allow the Bears to kick a field goal.

Chicago clearly watched the tape from how Lamar Jackson ran all over New England in Week 3, and the Patriots didn't have an answer for it.

Belichick was supposed to have the answers for Fields in the passing game as well, but that didn't prove true either.

Fields, who came into the game with some of the worst statistics in the game, threw for 179 yards and a touchdown in addition to his 82 yards on the ground. New England got one pick off of him on a tipped ball by Matthew Judon that settled into Myles Bryant's hand, but Bears receivers were too often running wide open down the field for a team that has struggled as much as it has to move the ball through the air.

The No. 11 overall pick from last season looked like the best player on the field with the help he got from his offense, and that's a very bad look for the Patriots.

This Patriots team is in last place for a reason.

I'm sorry, losing to the Chicago Bears at home in primetime is just not acceptable, and it doesn't happen without failure at all levels.

Four penalties on Trent Brown and an anemic performance on the ground against one of the worst run defenses in football. For God's sake, Mac Jones led the Patriots in rushing well into the fourth quarter -- with 24 yards on the ground.

Giving up 32 points to a team that came into the game 30th in points scored and worst passing attack in football.

Jake Bailey shanking punts and allowing big returns by a Bears punt return unit that doesn't feature a return man who can catch the football cleanly.

Belichick talked the Bears up in an epic monologue this week usually reserved for teams it feels like the Patriots should beat down. Well, New England made Chicago look every bit as good as he made them sound.

After this, can we just assume the Patriots will beat anyone from here on out? The Jets, despite losing two of their best offensive players and having a young quarterback playing like a headless chicken, have to be favored next week. Even the Colts and their putrid quarterback situation can't be taken lightly now.

The Patriots looked every bit the last place team they are at the moment, and everyone saw it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring

After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game. Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,”...
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy