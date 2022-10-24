ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

City Hall breaking language barriers

By Anthony Cammalleri
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egBRu_0ilLRYn600

LYNN— In an effort to expand language access at City Hall, the Mayor’s Office purchased 100 simultaneous interpretation devices to be used for real-time translation at public events, and, soon, to be lent out to local organizations.

In Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer Faustina Cuevas’ office, she opened a hard shell case revealing an array of small, pager-like, handheld devices. Each translation device, Cuevas explained, can be wired to a headset and set to four different language channels. She said that the city’s use of this equipment will shorten the duration of public hearings by eliminating the need to pause intermittently during a speech, translating each portion.

“It allows the meetings to be shorter, because you’re not having to go back and forth between languages. What happens is, the interpreter puts on this headset, and then everyone else gets whoever needs the interpretation,” Cuevas said. “Whoever needs interpretation will put this headset on, they go ahead and plug this in, they put this headpiece on both ears, and then they’re able to get, in real time, the interpretation.”

The devices, which Cuevas said, came in around two weeks ago, costing approximately $10,000, were recommended months ago by the local activist organization Lynn United for Change. Cuevas said that while the city is currently using the devices for public municipal meetings and hearings, the Mayor’s Office is in the process of creating a program allowing local businesses and organizations to rent the equipment.

“We understand that there’s a need not only to have the equipment, but to also make this accessible to other organizations that might need it for their own community meetings,” Cuevas said. “We are looking into creating a process where organizations will be able to rent out the equipment, [but] we’re not quite there yet. We’re still investigating what the best mechanism to do that is, but hopefully we’re going to get there soon.”

The city, this year, worked toward bridging the language barriers through the hiring of language interpreters across six different languages: Arabic, Bengali, Khmer, Haitian Creole, Spanish and Portuguese. Cuevas said that the city’s latest step toward language access, using simultaneous interpretation, allows those who do not speak English to understand more subtle forms of communication, such as banter between speakers and audience members.

“Now they’re able to hear even the chatter that’s going on in English between the audience and the mayor. The interpreter was translating that, so they’re able to receive all the information at the same time as everyone else, which is part of inclusion — trying to make people feel included, like they’re part of something.”

Mayor Jared Nicholson echoed Cuevas’ remarks, saying, in a written statement that the new equipment will help city officials communicate with their constituents more equitably.

“Having simultaneous interpretation equipment is transforming our ability to communicate and share information with our residents,” Nicholson said. “Being able to hold community meetings in multiple languages plays an important role in encouraging our residents to share their input and make their voices heard, as well as [it] ensures that the City remains committed to both equity and accessibility.”

Anthony Cammalleri can be reached at anthony@itemlive.com

The post City Hall breaking language barriers appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden High adopts a New Phone Policy

This new year in Malden High School has sparked a lot of new changes for the returning upper classes. As they walk through the doors, they do not know what this school year had in store for them. Things such as the infamous new phone policy, which left most feeling conflicted.
MALDEN, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden Teachers Go On Strike

Zachary Nedell also contributed to this article. Most students wake on an average Monday morning expecting to go to class. But on October 17th, no Malden students were in class. From 7:45 onwards, Malden's teachers, aides, and other staff were not in their classrooms. Instead, they gathered outside their schools, officially on strike.
MALDEN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces $143 Million for economic development projects, 2 in New Bedford

Delivers Funding from 12 State Grant Programs, Including $100 Million in MassWorks Grants. Today, Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba and MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera were joined by state and local officials in Pittsfield to announce more than $143 million in grant awards to support 337 local economic development projects in 169 communities. The grant awards were made through Community One Stop for Growth, a single application portal that provides a streamlined, collaborative review process of 12 state grant programs that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction and infrastructure. MassWorks is the largest program in the One Stop portfolio and is awarding $100 million in grant awards this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Transportation experts urge change in management structure at the MBTA

BOSTON — The idea of shaking up the management structure at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gaining some speed. Under federal rules, every public transit agency in the country must have an outside agency watching over its shoulder to make sure riders are safe. In the case of the MBTA, that agency is the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
themainewire.com

Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again

Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
MELROSE, MA
Turnto10.com

Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston Globe

The neighbors are dead

What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
SUTTON, MA
CBS Boston

Political graffiti from 1925 found at Somerville home under construction

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVSOMERVILLE - Contractors working on a Somerville home renovation uncovered a bit of history hidden beneath the exterior siding. They are messages from the past, political graffiti dating back to 1925. The writing on the walls promotes John J. Murphy for Mayor. He would go on to become Somerville's first democratic mayor in 1929, but he lost the race in 1925 to Leon Conwell by less than 800 votes. "This reflects the current politics in a lot of ways. There were demands for recounts, a lot of claims of shady dealings," said Nicole Gustas, a nearby...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy