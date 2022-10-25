When China’s Communist Party gathers for its once-every-five-year meetings to choose a new leader — or extend the term of the incumbent — it also charts a path for the country’s future. As Grid’s China Reporter Lili Pike reported Monday, the just-concluded party congress in Beijing was unsuspenseful in terms of the choice of leader; as expected, China’s President Xi Jinping will serve a third term at the helm of the party and will almost certainly be reappointed president as well. But that’s only a small part of what happened at the week-long session — and when it comes to the next five years, Xi and China face no shortage of challenges.

