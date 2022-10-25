Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
Here are Wednesday's winning numbers in the $715.1M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, with the cash value, should you win, is an estimated $383.7 million.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Night October 26th reaches $700 Million
The Powerball jackpot has grown again. The jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 is now the 5th largest in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $700 million, up from the $680 million prize that was announced on Monday night, due to increased ticket sales.
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $800 million after no ticket matched all winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing
The Powerball jackpot soared to a whopping $800 million after Wednesday night's drawing yielded no grand prize winning ticket matching all six numbers, the lottery agency said. The jackpot in Wednesday's drawing was $700 million and the winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with a Powerball of 24.
Powerball: No jackpot winner Monday night, prize will rollover to $680M
There were no winners of the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, rolling over the prize to a drawing for Wednesday, Oct. 26. If won, the Monday’s jackpot would have been the eighth-largest in history — but now, players will draw numbers for a $680 million jackpot prize, making it the seventh-largest in the 30-year history of the game.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M
No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their...
Powerball jackpot soars to $680M, making it 7th largest prize ever
After no one matched the numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawings, the jackpot has now jumped to an estimated $680 million. The recent spike makes the prize money the 7th largest prize in the lottery’s history.Oct. 25, 2022.
