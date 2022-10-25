Oregon’s top high school boys soccer players: Meet the state’s best goalkeepers

By René Ferrán

This week, we’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Oregon high school boys soccer. Our first list focuses on the goalkeepers.

How the lists were compiled: Coaches were contacted and encouraged to nominate players for these lists. Many coaches declined to respond; thus, these lists are not comprehensive. Let us know about any other players you think should be added.

—

G Luciano Alvarado, The Dalles, Jr.

Alvarado made the all-Intermountain second team last season in backstopping the Riverhawks to a third consecutive 5A playoff appearance. The team dropped to 4A this season, where they got off to a strong start (4-2-1) before hitting a rough patch. In a recent two-game stretch, however, he posted a shutout of Gladstone and gave up just one goal in beating 2021 semifinalist Molalla in a 4-1 victory.

G Zack Andoh, Lincoln, Sr.

Andoh was born in London, where his English mother and Ghanaian father met, but moved to the U.S. in 2012. The University of California commit played for the Timbers Academy for the past five years and trained with Timbers 2 before joining the Cardinals this season, and he posted five clean sheets and allowed more than one goal just once through 12 games.

G Jackson Brose, Gold Beach, Sr.

Brose was a 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention selection and the district's goalkeeper of the year as a junior. The two-year captain posted five shutouts during the Panthers' 7-1-1 start. “Jackson is the most dedicated player on the field,” coach Mackenzie Lee said.

G Jesse Deperro, Summit, Sr.

While older brother Nani was a prolific goal scorer for last year’s state champions (32 goals, 19 assists in winning 6A player of the year), Jesse’s task is to keep them out of the net. He’s been mostly successful this season after taking over for all-state keeper Soren McKee, posting eight clean sheets and allowing just three goals during a 9-1-1 start. “Jesse is a captain and a big reason why this team is so driven for success,” said assistant coach Everett Adams.

G Tate Glock, South Eugene, Jr.

Glock is a third-year starter for the Axe who was named Southwest Conference goalkeeper of the year as a sophomore, when he recorded 10 shutouts and backstopped a defense that allowed a 6A-low nine goals in reaching the state quarterfinals. This season, he posted eight shutouts as part of their 8-2-1 start. “Tate is a true shot stopper, but his range and precision of distribution has dramatically increased since (last year),” coach Pete Peterson said. “He has become a creator out of the back. He has an extremely high work rate and dedication to his craft. He wants to play at the highest level possible.”

G Asher Gonzalez, Gladstone, Sr.

Gonzalez was named Tri-Valley goalkeeper of the year last season, when he made 123 saves in 15 matches and backstopped the Gladiators in the play-in round of the 4A playoffs. This season, he had two clean sheets and a 1.56 goals against average through nine games. He recently received the National Hispanic Recognition Award from the College Board and is ranked No. 1 in his class. “Asher’s work ethic and willingness to get better every day sets him apart from other keepers within the league,” coach Ryan Hardwick said.

G Alexis Gutierrez, Woodburn, Sr.

Gutierrez missed most of last season because of injury but has made up for lost time this season, posting three shutouts and allowing more than one goal just once during the Bulldogs’ 6-1-2 start. “Alexis is a great leader, a vocal goalkeeper, and could be recognized amongst the elite goalkeepers in 5A,” coach Leroy Sanchez said.

G Daniel Miramon, Nelson, So.

The Hawks have struggled in their second varsity season to a 1-7-1 start, but coach Lisa Harings thinks she's found a keeper in her sophomore goalkeeper, whose 76% save rate has kept the team in several games. “If you ask anyone who has played our team, you will hear, 'Nelson has a goalkeeper at a different level,'” said Harings, who has coached a few standout keepers in her time at Santos FC.

G Mateo Moore, Ashland, Jr.

Moore took over for Mina Schepemann in net this season, but he’ll occasionally foray into the attack on the wing and deliver a lethal lefty shot. “Mateo has the ability and fitness to stop any shot that comes his way,” Grizzlies coach Abdiaziz Guled said.

G Angel-Nicolai Herrera, West Salem, Sr.

Herrera made the all-Mountain Valley honorable mention list last season and has drawn interest from several small colleges, sporting a 3.9 GPA and making “a ridiculous number of saves and great plays,” coach Sean Young said.

G Allan Tanguy, Sunset, Sr.

Tanguy became a starter last season for the Apollos, posting four shutouts and leading them to the second round of the 6A state playoffs. He spent his summer making his annual trip to France to stay with family and play soccer, improving his game to ready for his senior year, during which he posted three shutouts and allowed just 11 goals through 11 games. “Allan is the rare type of true shot-stopping goalkeeper that forces the opposing team to resort to low-percentage placement attempts, as they learn very quickly that normal shots on target won't faze him,” coach Conrad Buck said.

G Donovan Villatoro, Tigard, Sr.

Villatoro has stepped in for all-Three Rivers second-team keeper Grady Cox, who graduated in June, and become the clear No. 1 keeper for the Tigers. “As a goalkeeper, Donovan commands the back line and is a team leader,” said first-year coach Rene Lopez.

G Jonathan Vallejo, North Marion, Sr.

Vallejo started in net last season until sustaining a concussion, at which point coach Carlos Perez moved him to left wing to avoid potential collisions (he finished with five goals and an assist). Over the summer, he played for the Capital FC Timbers U17 team that won the Elite Academy League national championships in Texas. “Jonathan is a leader in the back line,” Perez said. “He is an amazing shot stopper and plays very well with his feet. I also love that he is not afraid to play in the outfield and even score goals when needed.”