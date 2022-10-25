'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns

Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Send the trouble makers to the “big boys prison”. The rate they are going they are heading that way now....All for rehabilitating young men who want to be rehabilitated, weed out the bad apples
Reply
23
David
2d ago
when I was a kid we had a wood shed where adults could take us wear our butts out with a switch. These are the things that happen when you don't have the Bible and the belt and just offer time outs instead
Reply(3)
14
Paul Wallbrown
2d ago
Give the guards the tools they need to keep situations like this from happening, or to stop it when it does.....Shields are all they have?
Reply(1)
10
Related
At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County
MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
WKYC
Union calls for policy change after teens livestream standoff inside Stark County youth prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve teens already in the custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services are facing additional charges after they livestreamed destruction of property during a standoff inside a youth prison. The incident this weekend at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon is just the...
Erie County reports sudden spike in overdoses
It's the second overdose alert Erie County has issued in the prior 10 days. County health officials there said three drug overdoses have happened in the county over the past 24 hours, according to a Wednesday news release from the Erie County Health Department.
Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert
ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
Photos: Man in fake beard robs local bank
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a Lorain bank Wednesday afternoon.
Stark County school board member accused of stealing critics’ yard signs
A longtime member of a school board in Stark County finds himself in hot water amid allegations that he has been stealing yard signs.
whbc.com
Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court
MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
State of Ohio addresses concerns at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; employees seek new opportunities
MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.
cleveland19.com
Fishermen plead not guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two anglers who allegedly stuffed lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament faced a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday. Court records show that 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were recently indicted on charges that include, cheating, attempted grand theft, and unlawful ownership of wild animals.
WYTV.com
Suspect charged with leaving fentanyl in child’s reach
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is in the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday morning, accused of leaving fentanyl in the reach of her children. Julie Mayberry, 35, is charged with inducing panic, two counts of child endangering and felony possession of drugs. Police went to the 1800 block...
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man and woman convicted of torturing her son learned their punishment on Wednesday morning from a Cuyahoga County judge. Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.
Video shows Shaker Heights police shooting that put high school on lockdown
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — City officials have released more details and body camera video of a police shooting that took place last Friday that briefly put Shaker Heights High School under lockdown. The incident began around 3:13 p.m., when officers said they noticed a vehicle near Lee Road and...
Employees assaulted by inmate at prison in Trumbull County, spokesperson says
Two employees at a prison in Trumbull County were hurt following an assault by an inmate.
Life sentence for Painesville man guilty of murdering 22-year-old father of 2 in 2021
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A 26-year-old Painesville man who was found guilty for the 2021 murder of a 22-year-old father of two has been sentenced to life in prison. Julian Lawrence was found guilty earlier this month on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, and marijuana trafficking. His life sentence does have the possibility of parole after 44 years.
Akron faith and community leaders write letter to police chief objecting to reinstatement of 8 officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker
AKRON, Ohio — Dozens of signatures follow a letter from Akron religious and community leaders to police chief Steve Mylett, expressing disappointment in the department for letting the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker resume duty. On October 11, the Akron Police Department announced that the eight still-unnamed...
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County to deploy bodycams after barricade incident
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is going to make some changes after a weekend incident during which 12 youths barricaded themselves in the facility. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, the Ohio Department of Youth Services and officials from Indian River announced that they will deploy body...
Member of Cleveland gang sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on drug and firearm charges
CLEVELAND — 32-year-old Kindell Smith, of Cleveland, was sentenced in a Cleveland courtroom Wednesday to 12 years (146 months) in prison. Smith, a member of the "8Ave" street gang, was convicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine and illegal possession of a firearm. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Ohio man sentenced for killing Bald Eagle
A 79-year-old Dover man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced Monday.
New statewide initiative hopes to better educate young drivers in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A new initiative by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, with support of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Gov. Mike DeWine, has compiled statewide crash data in the hopes of educating young people getting behind the wheel for the first time. The end result is a series...
Frantic neighbors and faculty members call 911 after Shaker Heights police officer shoots man near high school on Friday
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Faculty members of Shaker Heights High School and residents made frantic calls to 911 on Friday after they heard gunshots outside the school that turned out to be an officer shooting a carjacking suspect, according to 911 calls released on Wednesday. The school went into...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 35