Stark County, OH

'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns

 2 days ago
Guest
2d ago

Send the trouble makers to the “big boys prison”. The rate they are going they are heading that way now....All for rehabilitating young men who want to be rehabilitated, weed out the bad apples

David
2d ago

when I was a kid we had a wood shed where adults could take us wear our butts out with a switch. These are the things that happen when you don't have the Bible and the belt and just offer time outs instead

Paul Wallbrown
2d ago

Give the guards the tools they need to keep situations like this from happening, or to stop it when it does.....Shields are all they have?

Cleveland.com

At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County

MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

State of Ohio addresses concerns at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility; employees seek new opportunities

MASSILLON, Ohio — The state of Ohio says they have made "major steps" in response to three separate incidents at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. This comes after a dozen inmates between the ages of 15 and 19 made their way out of their rooms Saturday with makeshift weapons, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services. Family members of employees at Indian River told 3News Monday they're fed up with the recent incidents.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Fishermen plead not guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two anglers who allegedly stuffed lead weights into fish during a Lake Erie tournament faced a Cuyahoga County judge on Wednesday. Court records show that 42-year-old Jacob Runyan and 35-year-old Chase Cominsky were recently indicted on charges that include, cheating, attempted grand theft, and unlawful ownership of wild animals.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Suspect charged with leaving fentanyl in child’s reach

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is in the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday morning, accused of leaving fentanyl in the reach of her children. Julie Mayberry, 35, is charged with inducing panic, two counts of child endangering and felony possession of drugs. Police went to the 1800 block...
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man and woman convicted of torturing her son learned their punishment on Wednesday morning from a Cuyahoga County judge. Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Life sentence for Painesville man guilty of murdering 22-year-old father of 2 in 2021

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A 26-year-old Painesville man who was found guilty for the 2021 murder of a 22-year-old father of two has been sentenced to life in prison. Julian Lawrence was found guilty earlier this month on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, and marijuana trafficking. His life sentence does have the possibility of parole after 44 years.
PAINESVILLE, OH
WKYC

Akron faith and community leaders write letter to police chief objecting to reinstatement of 8 officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — Dozens of signatures follow a letter from Akron religious and community leaders to police chief Steve Mylett, expressing disappointment in the department for letting the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker resume duty. On October 11, the Akron Police Department announced that the eight still-unnamed...
AKRON, OH
