theapopkavoice.com
City: Due to volume of debris, yard waste pickup in Apopka is running slowly
In its weekly newsletter, the City of Apopka released information on its sanitation schedule and updates on County, State, and FEMA's progress in removing debris, federal assistance, disaster recovery centers, and other resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Sanitation Schedule. Sanitation is picking up garbage as well as small...
fox35orlando.com
Orlo Vista residents still awaiting debris cleanup, as trash continues to pileup
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Almost one month since Hurricane Ian, people in Orlo Vista are still cleaning up debris. "The day I opened the door, it was to the waist. The water rushed in so fast. Like I said, I tried to get into my daughter’s car, and it flooded out. I got in my truck and made it right out the street, and it flooded out. It stalled out," Wanozerra Thomas, an Orlo Vista resident, said.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Hurricane Ian floods leave The Place at Alafaya residents 'trapped and exhausted'
Erin Mammel thought she’d be safe waiting out Hurricane Ian with her sister in their first-floor apartment; she wasn’t. After receiving an evacuation notice from her apartment complex, The Place at Alafaya, Mammel tried to drive off the property. She said within 30 seconds, the flooding rose from 3 feet to 5 feet, and her SUV nearly filled with water. The water shut her car off and the pressure from it outside kept her doors and windows shut. She was stuck with the water rising to her shoulders until she eventually cracked the door open and used her body to get out.
WESH
Osceola County lifts mandatory evacuation for neighborhood devastated by hurricane
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — It's been nearly a month since Hurricane Ian sent record rains across Central Florida leaving many devastated. Evacuees from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee learned Monday that the mandatory evacuation order had been lifted. Residents from Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County had a lot of...
WESH
Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
‘What can I do?’: FEMA-related fraud impacts Polk County residents
Several Polk County residents were impacted by FEMA-related fraud.
fox35orlando.com
One month since Hurricane Ian: Flooding still an issue in Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. - Thursday marks one month since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, pounding the area with rain and wind. Flooding from the storm still lingers – including along the shores of Lake Monroe in Sanford. The water has gone down a bit, but there's still businesses and homes being impacted.
villages-news.com
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
Orlando apartment complex evicting tenants to make repairs after Hurricane Ian
Residents at Cypress Landing Apartments are being forced to leave their homes after Hurricane Ian made landfall last month. The complex’s management company notified the residents that they need to move out of their homes so that damage from the floods of the hurricane can be repaired, according to WKMG . Many of the units in the complex had high levels of water and were told to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. [content-1]
wuwf.org
Good Samaritan village evacuees confront loss and uncertainty three weeks after Hurricane Ian
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated people across Florida, many seniors who fled a flooded retirement community near Kissimmee feel abandoned as they search for answers and new housing. Last Wednesday, several evacuees from the Good Samaritan Society’s Kissimmee Village who have taken refuge about five miles down...
WESH
Orange County fire crews respond to building fire
BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
WESH
Rent to stay below rate of inflation if Orange County rent cap ordinance passes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A rent stabilization ordinance is on the Nov. 8 ballot in Orange County, and, if successful, it will go into effect by mid-November. "Things are really tight right now. I won't lie. It's a bit stressful," Sara Santora said. Santora said her rent is going...
Former Lake Wales city commissioner found not guilty of removing boy from home and threatening him with gun
A former Lake Wales city commissioner was found not guilty on Friday after she faced charges for allegedly removing an 11-year-old boy from his home without permission and threatening him with a gun.
villages-news.com
Apartment complex to be built across from The Villages
A new apartment complex will be built across from The Villages. The project will include 288 rental apartments and 198 townhomes for sale as part of a 68.55-acre mixed-use district called Miller Park. It will be located on County Road 466A across from the Villages of Fruitland Park. The Orlando-based...
Happening today: Free laundry services offered to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Free laundry services are available in Orange County on Tuesday, thanks to the Laundry Project. The nonprofit is helping families affected by Hurricane Ian by providing free detergent and money for washers and dryers. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They have set...
fox35orlando.com
Brightline to begin testing train at higher speeds in Central Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brightline will begin testing its trains at higher speeds through northern Brevard County this weekend in preparation for its opening to Orlando, officials said in a news release. The area will see trains travel at 79 mph this month, but the speed will increase to 110...
New Developments: Lakoona Beach coming soon to the Melbourne area
MELBOURNE, Fla. — More than 56 acres of land will be transformed into a multiuse development with residential apartments, shops and more. Co-chairman and founder of Adelon Capital Jonathan Cohen said the property will be built around crystal lagoons, which are artificial lagoons with artificial beaches. The property is...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orlando home, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane in Orlando Thursday. No other details regarding the death investigation were immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
WESH
Affordable housing trust fund proposal gains bipartisan support in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The stakes are high for midterm elections coming up in just two weeks. Like many counties across Central Florida, affordable housing is a critical issue in Brevard County. And for the first time on the ballot, voters will be asked if they favor the creation of a trust fund to help tackle the growing problem.
