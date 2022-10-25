Erin Mammel thought she’d be safe waiting out Hurricane Ian with her sister in their first-floor apartment; she wasn’t. After receiving an evacuation notice from her apartment complex, The Place at Alafaya, Mammel tried to drive off the property. She said within 30 seconds, the flooding rose from 3 feet to 5 feet, and her SUV nearly filled with water. The water shut her car off and the pressure from it outside kept her doors and windows shut. She was stuck with the water rising to her shoulders until she eventually cracked the door open and used her body to get out.

ALAFAYA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO