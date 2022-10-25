ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

theapopkavoice.com

City: Due to volume of debris, yard waste pickup in Apopka is running slowly

In its weekly newsletter, the City of Apopka released information on its sanitation schedule and updates on County, State, and FEMA's progress in removing debris, federal assistance, disaster recovery centers, and other resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Sanitation Schedule. Sanitation is picking up garbage as well as small...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlo Vista residents still awaiting debris cleanup, as trash continues to pileup

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Almost one month since Hurricane Ian, people in Orlo Vista are still cleaning up debris. "The day I opened the door, it was to the waist. The water rushed in so fast. Like I said, I tried to get into my daughter’s car, and it flooded out. I got in my truck and made it right out the street, and it flooded out. It stalled out," Wanozerra Thomas, an Orlo Vista resident, said.
ORLOVISTA, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Hurricane Ian floods leave The Place at Alafaya residents 'trapped and exhausted'

Erin Mammel thought she’d be safe waiting out Hurricane Ian with her sister in their first-floor apartment; she wasn’t. After receiving an evacuation notice from her apartment complex, The Place at Alafaya, Mammel tried to drive off the property. She said within 30 seconds, the flooding rose from 3 feet to 5 feet, and her SUV nearly filled with water. The water shut her car off and the pressure from it outside kept her doors and windows shut. She was stuck with the water rising to her shoulders until she eventually cracked the door open and used her body to get out.
ALAFAYA, FL
WESH

Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

One month since Hurricane Ian: Flooding still an issue in Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. - Thursday marks one month since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, pounding the area with rain and wind. Flooding from the storm still lingers – including along the shores of Lake Monroe in Sanford. The water has gone down a bit, but there's still businesses and homes being impacted.
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages

Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando apartment complex evicting tenants to make repairs after Hurricane Ian

Residents at Cypress Landing Apartments are being forced to leave their homes after Hurricane Ian made landfall last month.  The complex’s management company notified the residents that they need to move out of their homes so that damage from the floods of the hurricane can be repaired, according to WKMG . Many of the units in the complex had high levels of water and were told to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. [content-1]
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orange County fire crews respond to building fire

BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Apartment complex to be built across from The Villages

A new apartment complex will be built across from The Villages. The project will include 288 rental apartments and 198 townhomes for sale as part of a 68.55-acre mixed-use district called Miller Park. It will be located on County Road 466A across from the Villages of Fruitland Park. The Orlando-based...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orlando home, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane in Orlando Thursday. No other details regarding the death investigation were immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Affordable housing trust fund proposal gains bipartisan support in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The stakes are high for midterm elections coming up in just two weeks. Like many counties across Central Florida, affordable housing is a critical issue in Brevard County. And for the first time on the ballot, voters will be asked if they favor the creation of a trust fund to help tackle the growing problem.

