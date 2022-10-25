Pen in Hand: 'Jurassic Park' and 174 other films and pilots shot at Red Rock Canyon

DELANO, CA — A study from the University of California, Berkeley and Virginia Tech has found high concentrations of arsenic in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and the surrounding communities in the California Central Valley. By looking at 20 years of water quality data, the study found that for months or even years at a time, arsenic levels in the prison and the communities exceeded the federal limits.

DELANO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO