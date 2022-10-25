Pen in Hand: 'Jurassic Park' and 174 other films and pilots shot at Red Rock Canyon

Read full article on original website
Noble Manor haunt returns with a house of horrors
Bakersfield’s favorite haunt is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Noble Manor is transforming into the house of Michael Meyers and they’re ready to scare you this Halloween.
Bakersfield Californian
Residents in downtown Bakersfield light up the dark for Halloween, and for themselves
Residents of the Brownstone, a century-old apartment building in downtown Bakersfield, have been pretty good about decorating for the Christmas season each year. But Halloween had long been pretty low-key at the 12-unit brick building. That is, until Kandice Castle moved in several months ago.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The top curry spot in California serves ‘hearty’ Jamaican dishes, Yelp says
A California restaurant known for its “home cooked Jamaican food” was named the top spot in the state for curry, Yelp says. Yelp released a list of the “Top curry in every state,” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen in Bakersfield made the list.
KTLA.com
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Don Shuco House
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Jackeline Ordoñez, Manager for Don Shuco House, and host Ryan Nelson as they chat about Don Shuco House's history and locations, the way Guatemalan food is made and why it is different than Mexican food, and Guatemalan culture, all while they eat some authentic Guatemalan food. Don Shuco House is a Guatemalan street food restaurant with locations in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, and the San Fernando Valley.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Shelter announces passing of Goggles the cat
The Ridgecrest Animal Shelter has lost its first in-house shelter cat, beloved mascot, and frequent spokes-model. Goggles the cat has passed away. The shelter announced the news Oct. 23 on its Facebook page. "We are saddened to announce the passing of another one of our shelter house cats, Goggles," the...
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
Report: Ming Avenue, New Stine Road most dangerous intersection in Bakersfield
According to a Bakersfield law office, Ming Avenue and New Stine Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
Change is hard: City reverts back to head-first diagonal parking on 3-block section of 18th Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some habits die hard. That’s the moral of the story along a three-block stretch of 18th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, where the city has aborted plans to implement a different style of parking. Despite evidence that backing into a diagonal parking space is safer than driving in head-first, the city of […]
davisvanguard.org
Potentially Dangerous Levels of Arsenic Found in California Prison Drinking Water
DELANO, CA — A study from the University of California, Berkeley and Virginia Tech has found high concentrations of arsenic in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and the surrounding communities in the California Central Valley. By looking at 20 years of water quality data, the study found that for months or even years at a time, arsenic levels in the prison and the communities exceeded the federal limits.
A dip in temperatures expected in Kern County
It’s a cool start to the week with temperatures only reaching 73 degrees today. A high-pressure system will bring slightly warmer conditions for much of Kern County on Tuesday, followed by a dip in temperatures halfway through the week due to another inside slider. This will create unsettled weather and bring breezy conditions for our mountains and […]
A closer look at those running for Kern High School District Area 4
Kern High School District Area 4 stretches from Stockdale up to Centennial and some of downtown Bakersfield. There are four candidates vying for its one seat this year.
New Marriott hotel opens in Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A new hotel opened its doors in Tehachapi last week and it is the city’s first extended-stay hotel. The Towneplace Suites by Marriott is located on Magellan Drive off Highway 58 in Tehachapi and features a full-service bar and pet-friendly studios.
Longtime Bakersfield business leader David Urner passes away
David Urner, a longtime leader in the Bakersfield business community, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.
Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
Reports: Suspects caught on video buying lime, shovel before allegedly burying body of man believed killed on Real Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owed $20,000, Juan Toscano called the debtor to his home and shot him in the head following a brief struggle, he told police. Earlier, he took the precaution of disconnecting the surveillance camera at his home on Real Road, Toscano said according to court documents. But he did a poor job […]
Mojave Unified School District investigating high school classroom incident
The Mojave Unified School District says an investigation has begun following an incident on Tuesday in a high school classroom.
Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
Kern County is the top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
American Jewelry Co. announces plans to close after 124 years
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the Carl and Becky Saenger’s last name. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a good run, to say the least. Now, American Jewelry Company, in business since 1898, is finally calling it quits. But the local company, closing after 124 years, is not […]
