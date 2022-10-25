Read full article on original website
KWTX
O’Rourke visits Central Texas polling sites to rally supporters during early voting period
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With early voting starting this past Monday and election day a little less than two weeks away, democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke made his way around Central Texas polling sites today to galvanize supporters ahead of November 8th. Some of his stops included the Waco Multi-Purpose...
fox44news.com
Campaign stop in Waco sparks election complaint
Waco (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Republican Party says it is filing a complaint against the Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke. Party chairman Bradford Holland sent an email to FOX 44 News stating the party had filed a complaint because O’Rourke held a rally with a microphone and amplifier within 1000 feet of the voting center at Waco Multipurpose.
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
fox44news.com
Killeen Council seeks input at Town Hall
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen Councilmembers will hold an inaugural Special Workshop and Townhall this Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall – located at 101 North College Street. Last month, Councilmembers voted to add this event to the City’s Governing Standards to be...
WacoTrib.com
In McLennan County DA race, Tetens touts endorsements, Robertson touts experience
Josh Tetens, who won the Republican primary for district attorney in March, faces a self described “pro-Second Amendment, pro-death penalty, fiscal conservative” in Aubrey Robertson, the Democratic nominee in the race to become McLennan County district attorney. Tetens, with endorsements of numerous law enforcement associations and McLennan County...
Marlin Elementary to serve as National Demonstration School
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Elementary has received a special honor by the National Alliance of Black School Educators, having been selected by the organization to be a National Demonstration School. Marlin Elementary has been selected to attend the 50th Annual NABSE Conference in recognition of their diversity and instructional...
KCEN TV NBC 6
See where you can vote in Central Texas
Election officials recommend you get out to vote as soon as possible. McLennan county has five different locations to vote early, while Bell County has seven.
KWTX
Central Texas school district explains its response to alarming trend of plummeting student math scores
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The National Assessment of Educational Progress reports student math scores dropped to levels last seen in 2003 and experts believe the main factor is COVID learning loss, especially, since scores dropped from 2019 to 2022. Midway Independent School District Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Aaron...
City of Waco to conduct disparity study to ensure non-discriminatory business practices
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has commissioned MGT Consulting to conduct a disparity study on how the city does business. Multiple sessions will be held across Nov. 1 and 2 at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 915 LaSalle Ave. The study is reportedly meant to...
wtaw.com
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
WacoTrib.com
Meeting on East Waco rail-trail project slated for Thursday evening
Construction on a new concrete trail through former railroad right of way in East Waco is expected to start next year, and city officials will give residents an update during a meeting Thursday night. Once complete, the 12-foot-wide MKT East Waco Trail will run for about 1.2 miles from the...
fox44news.com
Voters do’s and don’ts
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Early voters were out all day to cast their ballots for early voting. “Locations opened on time, and the people I know who were there early said they got in and out in a lot of locations within 10 minutes,” says Bell County Public Information Officer, James Stafford.
fox44news.com
Waco PD surprises kids for Red Ribbon Week
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — This week is a national Red Ribbon Week, so schools across the country are learning about how to say no to drugs and how to live a drug free life. “It’s not good to do drugs, and you can say no to it,” student Kylie Hamilton said.
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
Killeen, Texas Woman Now A Hero To Fellow Domestic Violence Victims
The bittersweet story of Audrey Prosper will forever make me emotional about Killeen, Texas and the strong women who call our city home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and I wanted to take this opportunity to write about Audrey and her story. Audrey was born and raised in Killeen....
Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas
If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
Williamson County declares local state of disaster post-tornado
The Jarrell region recorded damages from the tornado, along with high winds and severe thunderstorms that passed through Williamson County Monday night.
Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne
If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
coveleaderpress.com
Cadence Church in Copperas Cove Hosting Women’s Conference Oct. 28-29
Keynote Speaker Angela Aja, breakout sessions on variety of topics. Cadence Church is hosting its second annual women’s conference, TogetHER Soar, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. Cadence Church is located next to Dollar Tree, at 815 E. Business 190 in Copperas Cove. The conference is free...
