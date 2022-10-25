ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Campaign stop in Waco sparks election complaint

Waco (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Republican Party says it is filing a complaint against the Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke. Party chairman Bradford Holland sent an email to FOX 44 News stating the party had filed a complaint because O’Rourke held a rally with a microphone and amplifier within 1000 feet of the voting center at Waco Multipurpose.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Killeen Council seeks input at Town Hall

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen Councilmembers will hold an inaugural Special Workshop and Townhall this Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall – located at 101 North College Street. Last month, Councilmembers voted to add this event to the City’s Governing Standards to be...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Marlin Elementary to serve as National Demonstration School

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Elementary has received a special honor by the National Alliance of Black School Educators, having been selected by the organization to be a National Demonstration School. Marlin Elementary has been selected to attend the 50th Annual NABSE Conference in recognition of their diversity and instructional...
MARLIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

See where you can vote in Central Texas

Election officials recommend you get out to vote as soon as possible. McLennan county has five different locations to vote early, while Bell County has seven.
WacoTrib.com

Meeting on East Waco rail-trail project slated for Thursday evening

Construction on a new concrete trail through former railroad right of way in East Waco is expected to start next year, and city officials will give residents an update during a meeting Thursday night. Once complete, the 12-foot-wide MKT East Waco Trail will run for about 1.2 miles from the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Voters do’s and don’ts

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Early voters were out all day to cast their ballots for early voting. “Locations opened on time, and the people I know who were there early said they got in and out in a lot of locations within 10 minutes,” says Bell County Public Information Officer, James Stafford.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco PD surprises kids for Red Ribbon Week

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — This week is a national Red Ribbon Week, so schools across the country are learning about how to say no to drugs and how to live a drug free life. “It’s not good to do drugs, and you can say no to it,” student Kylie Hamilton said.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas

If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
BELTON, TX
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne

If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
HEARNE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
JARRELL, TX

