Fort Bend County, TX

Residents concerned after Fort Bend Co. deputies visit elected official's home twice in 6 months

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UweAe_0ilLPbPz00

Sheriff's deputies recently visited Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Nabil Shike's home for the second time in the past six months. Although no charges were filed, the incident is raising questions among neighbors.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, at about 11:19 a.m., neighbors told investigators they heard and saw arguing outside Shike's home.

"The cops were outside, and I was like, what's going on? The woman was upset though, clearly," said a next-door neighbor, who texted her sister that morning, describing the incident in real-time.

"I didn't want to be nosy, but it was hard not to be nosy because they were yelling, so that's the only thing. It's hard not to listen when someone is yelling, " the neighbor said.

The altercation between Shike and his wife was significant enough that he called Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan on the phone as it unfolded.

"He called me," Fagan said. "He called me earlier and wanted to make sure nothing escalated. I could hear loud voices in the background, so I decided to send a unit out there so escalation wouldn't occur."

Fagan said that he sent a deputy to check to ensure neither Shike nor his wife was injured. The constable did leave home peacefully.

"This is the second time we've had to go out there. At neither time did anything criminal happen," Fagan said. "Each time, it was a verbal disturbance."

As ABC13 reported a few months ago, Shike's wife called authorities on July 10, saying her husband was cheating on her and was afraid.

At that time, no charges were filed, and the Constable said he was not home at the time.

Constable Shike spoke with ABC13 back in July to share his story about the incident.

"The only thing I can say is there was a disagreement between my wife and me," Shike said. "I was not home at the time, and the sheriff's office did come out."

In August, the couple filed for divorce.

Neighbors say that neither Shike nor his wife is living inside the home.

"I don't like to be that nosy neighbor, but it is kind of like, 'what is going because I want to know about my surroundings," said the next-door neighbor, who admits the sheriff visits are unsettling.

ABC13 attempted to contact the couple's divorce attorneys, but neither commented on the situation.

ABC13 also left a message for Shike after visiting his office located in Sugar Land, but he was unavailable.

