wevv.com
Children's long walk along Riverside Drive leads to woman's arrest
Evansville Police arrested a woman for neglect after they say she left two young children alone. Authorities say they were called to Adams Avenue Monday morning after a city employee found a 6-year-old and 2-year-old walking down Riverside Drive and Boeke Avenue without adult supervision. Evansville Police say the older...
wevv.com
Florida man charged in Evansville mall assault that sent victim to the hospital
A man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with an attack at a local mall that sent another man to the hospital. Police say the assault happened back on Oct. 17 at Eastland Mall, where an older man was assaulted and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say that the victim had been struck in the face, causing him to fall over and lose consciousness.
wevv.com
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
Central City Police notes uptick in calls for suicide
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve recently noticed an increase in community calls for suicide. The police department says to reach out to those you know are in need. “If you know of anyone who needs help or has made any suicidal statements or attempts PLEASE reach out to […]
14news.com
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial that had been set to start next week has been canceled. Court officials say Makaylee Opperman has accepted a plea deal in the death of her three-year-old daughter, Kamari Opperman. Officials say murder and other charges are dropped, and Opperman agreed to plead guilty...
Life-saving devices make their way to local first responders
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday, dozens of local first responders and emergency organizations received donations that could help further save lives. Deaconess’ ‘”HeartSaver” program donated 150 AED’s to the agencies. In total, the Evansville Police Department were given 17 AED’s and the Henderson Police Department received 34. Officials with Henderson Police say they now have […]
14news.com
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly. Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.
POLICE: Purse snatching trio stalks Henderson Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department accuses three people of working together to steal a victim’s purse at Walmart. Police believe the group are following people around Walmart and looking for something to take. In the photos provided below, HPD says the group followed the victim around and waited on them to leave […]
Man pleads guilty after Warrick County “mask” incident
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man who refused to leave a Warrick County School board meeting last year after being asked to wear a mask has been sentenced. Police arrested Chandler resident Kyle Schneider at the meeting and charged him with Criminal Trespass. Court documents show that a jury trial was scheduled for December […]
hot96.com
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
wevv.com
Jasper man hurt in head-on crash
A Jasper, Indiana man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Jasper Police Department says it was called to a crash in the area of East 3rd Avenue near South A Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. JPD says 39-year-old...
WIBC.com
14news.com
Trail of Treats happening Thursday night in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s time for the kids to trick or treat in downtown Owensboro. It’s from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be 70 plus booths set up and activities for the kids. Veterans Boulevard and West Second Street will be closed after 2 p.m.,...
Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
Southern Indiana Skeleton Crew Halloween Display is Back and Changes Scenes Daily
Ann Dixon and Sue Gunselman live in a cute neighborhood on Lombard Ave. between Bellemeade and Washington Ave in Evansville. It's a popular area for runners and walkers, so they decided to give them something to smile at. Ann is a big fan of Halloween, so she pulled the skeletons out of the closet, and went to work. And that is how the Skeleton Crew was born.
wrul.com
Theft’s And Damage To Property Reported Throughout The County
Multiple reports of theft and damage to property have been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Deputy Wicker spoke with 68 year old Brian Mobley of Carmi in front of the Sheriff’s office about some oilfield equipment that had been stolen. He said he worked for Campbell Oil and was working on a rig near Mill Shoals around 10 AM, when he noticed that some pieces of equipment were missing from his drilling rig. They were four rod elevators worth approximately $900 each, two tubing elevators valued at about $1,800 each, and one Giberson pipe slip worth about $3,800. Bryan said he would be able to identify the pieces of equipment if he were to see them again. Deputy Wicker said a report of a Theft Over $500 will be placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
Lost wallet makes journey back home
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along. “I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day. Day and his wife took […]
city-countyobserver.com
USI Public Safety, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Township Fire Department help deliver healthy baby boy
It’s not every day you get to assist with the delivery of a healthy baby boy on the side of Schutte Road. University of Southern Indiana Public Safety, Vanderburgh County Sheriffs and the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department went above and beyond regular duties this morning, Wednesday, October 26, responding first on the scene and assisting a pregnant mother in need from Illinois who was attempting to reach an Evansville hospital.
