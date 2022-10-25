ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s first self-serve taproom opens in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Metro Detroit is home to some of the best microbreweries in the country, but this one is unlike any other in the state. Lincoln Tap is a bar located on Lincoln Street in Royal Oak, and it’s home to the state’s first-ever self-serve taproom.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Novi High School students dismissed early after threatening message written on bathroom stall

NOVI, Mich. – Students at Novi High School were dismissed early Wednesday after a threatening message was written on a bathroom stall. Novi Community School District Superintendent Ben Mainka said the message was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 26) by a student. When the student reported the message, the school sheltered in place, meaning everyone stayed in their current classrooms without moving around the building.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Longest day ever’: Grand Blanc man claims $100K Michigan Lottery Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. – A Grand Blanc man said it felt like the longest day ever after he found out his Powerball ticket was worth $100,000. Lawrence Thompson, 49, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 10 drawing to win the $50,000 prize. Due to the power play, that prize was doubled. Thompson bought his winning ticket at Grand Blanc Liquor, located near the city’s downtown.
GRAND BLANC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit marching band to perform for Texas HBCU homecoming parade

DETROIT – Marching band members from a Detroit school are on their way to Texas for a special performance. All 26 drummers and Dancers with the Mighty Rockets of George Crockett Academy are traveling to Prairie View, Texas. The band left town with a joyful sendoff from teachers and classmates.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Dearborn

Did you win a million dollars on the Powerball last night in Metro Detroit?. The big Powerball jackpot, worth more than $700 million during Wednesday night’s drawing, was not won by anyone -- but a smaller prize, worth $1 million, matching the five white balls, was won by a player who bought a ticket in Dearborn. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘I couldn’t breathe’: Lawsuit says Farmington Hills police tackled innocent man during pursuit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Farmington Hills Police Department after he said an incident left him fearing for his life. David Hurley said an apology is not enough for what he said he experienced a year ago outside his home. Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King said his officers did nothing wrong.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
NORTHVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit

DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Traffic alert: NB Southfield Freeway closes at McNichols amid ‘incident’

DETROIT – Michigan State Police shut down all northbound lanes of M-39 at McNichols Road Thursday morning due to an incident. The Michigan Department of Transportation listed the incident as “other,” without offering any details. The closure on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit began shortly after 2...
DETROIT, MI

