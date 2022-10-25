Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Michigan’s first self-serve taproom opens in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Metro Detroit is home to some of the best microbreweries in the country, but this one is unlike any other in the state. Lincoln Tap is a bar located on Lincoln Street in Royal Oak, and it’s home to the state’s first-ever self-serve taproom.
Novi High School students dismissed early after threatening message written on bathroom stall
NOVI, Mich. – Students at Novi High School were dismissed early Wednesday after a threatening message was written on a bathroom stall. Novi Community School District Superintendent Ben Mainka said the message was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 26) by a student. When the student reported the message, the school sheltered in place, meaning everyone stayed in their current classrooms without moving around the building.
Morning 4: Teen charged with fatally shooting Lyft driver in head in Pontiac -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat. A teenager has been charged with killing a...
‘Longest day ever’: Grand Blanc man claims $100K Michigan Lottery Powerball prize
LANSING, Mich. – A Grand Blanc man said it felt like the longest day ever after he found out his Powerball ticket was worth $100,000. Lawrence Thompson, 49, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 10 drawing to win the $50,000 prize. Due to the power play, that prize was doubled. Thompson bought his winning ticket at Grand Blanc Liquor, located near the city’s downtown.
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
Detroit marching band to perform for Texas HBCU homecoming parade
DETROIT – Marching band members from a Detroit school are on their way to Texas for a special performance. All 26 drummers and Dancers with the Mighty Rockets of George Crockett Academy are traveling to Prairie View, Texas. The band left town with a joyful sendoff from teachers and classmates.
Michigan Lottery: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Dearborn
Did you win a million dollars on the Powerball last night in Metro Detroit?. The big Powerball jackpot, worth more than $700 million during Wednesday night’s drawing, was not won by anyone -- but a smaller prize, worth $1 million, matching the five white balls, was won by a player who bought a ticket in Dearborn. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.
Pontiac woman wants justice after family member was killed while driving for Lyft
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman wants justice after her family member was killed while driving for Lyft. The incident occurred Friday (Oct. 21), and a 19-year-old is facing charges. Raven Brantley is still asking why 19-year-old Kemarrie Phillips would allegedly shoot her aunt, 49-year-old Dina May-Terrell, in the...
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Lawsuit says Farmington Hills police tackled innocent man during pursuit
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Farmington Hills Police Department after he said an incident left him fearing for his life. David Hurley said an apology is not enough for what he said he experienced a year ago outside his home. Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King said his officers did nothing wrong.
Search for serial thief targeting elderly residents on Detroit’s west side continues
DETROIT – Residents of Detroit’s North Rosedale Park keep an extra eye out for one another after learning that another elderly resident living alone has become the target of a serial burglar. Since May, the Detroit Police Department says, there have been nearly a dozen break-ins and attempted...
Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
Mother demands answers after Detroit school bus driver allegedly fights 12-year-old daughter in viral video
DETROIT – The mother of a seventh grader is demanding answers after a bus driver allegedly fought her 12-year-old daughter, seen in a video that has since gone viral. The girls’ mother, through her attorney, said the school did not contact them after that incident occurred. She said she learned about it through her children.
Michigan Medicine: Health information of more than 30K patients could be exposed after breach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has announced that a recent breach could have exposed private health information. The health system is working to notify approximately 33,850 patients whose information may have been compromised as the result of a cyber attack between Aug. 15-22 directed at employee emails. According to...
Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit
DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
Officials describe finding body of missing Detroit mother in garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home
DETROIT – A forensic technician and a homicide officer were called upon in court Tuesday to describe how they found the dismembered remains of a missing Detroit mother inside garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home. Rondell Lamar Watters, 45, of Detroit, returned to court Tuesday (Oct. 25) for...
Traffic alert: NB Southfield Freeway closes at McNichols amid ‘incident’
DETROIT – Michigan State Police shut down all northbound lanes of M-39 at McNichols Road Thursday morning due to an incident. The Michigan Department of Transportation listed the incident as “other,” without offering any details. The closure on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit began shortly after 2...
Detroit police seek person of interest linked to murder at hotel on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a murder at a hotel on the city’s east side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Oct. 18) at 12:20 p.m. in the 11500 block of Harper at the Travel Inn Hotel in Detroit.
‘I want her to feel the pain I feel’: Southfield woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed mother
DETROIT – A Southfield woman was sentenced Tuesday for running a red light, striking a 40-year-old mother in a crosswalk, and leaving her there to die. Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. When...
25-year-old woman killed in Sterling Heights when forklift she was driving fell on her, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, police said. The incident happened around midnight Sunday into Monday (Oct. 24) at Metalsa, a business in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive. Sterling Heights...
Homeowner wants guard rail fixed in front of her house in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman who lives in a Pontiac house says a damaged guard rail in front of her home is no way to live. The guard rail shows how dangerous the area can be because of an accident. The homeowner wants the city to do something about...
