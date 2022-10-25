Read full article on original website
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. Council approves controversial zoning plan
The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch."
WTOP
Nominee for Montgomery Co.’s health officer has deep roots in the community
The Montgomery County, Maryland, native nominated to be the county’s new health officer has practiced medicine in the county where she was born and raised; her family goes back multiple generations. “When I think about medical practice, it is about the patient that is sitting in front of you,...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. Council passes 30-year development plan
Signs sprouted up in the audience, heckling turned to boos, and then the Montgomery County, Maryland, Council voted unanimously to pass Thrive2050, the 30-year planning document that’s intended to guide future development. Before the vote, County Council President Gabe Albornoz picked up his gavel and told the residents in...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
fox5dc.com
'Distraught' parents sound off on school closures in Prince George's Co.
BOWIE, Md. - Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. The public hearing follows a protest Monday over the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie. The district is considering a proposal, created with...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. Metro stations ready for Silver Line trains; new development expected
All that’s needed is the trains. Loudoun County, Virginia’s government has been waiting, spending and building for a long time, in anticipation of Metro trains running to Dulles International Airport and beyond. Word that Silver Line trains could begin running by Thanksgiving is sparking optimism that major development projects will soon follow.
Taneytown Police Chief Reportedly Placed On Administrative Leave (DEVELOPING)
Questions are surrounding a police chief in Maryland who has been placed on administrative leave for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. In Carroll County, Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler, who has been with the department for two decades, is on temporary leave from the agency for undisclosed reasons. He...
'You cannot lease property that does not belong to you' | Criminal charges could be coming in Clinton home dispute
CLINTON, Md. — A couple in Prince George’s County thought they were buying a home in Clinton, Maryland but when they went by last week they found strangers moving into their new home. On Monday, the State's Attorney for Prince George's County Aisha Braveboy told WUSA9 that everyone...
Brand new fire station opened in Pasadena, twice as big as old one
Today, there was a grand opening for a new fire station in Anne Arundel County. This "grand opening" has emphasis on the "grand."
WTOP
Residents sound off on traffic issues in Montgomery Co.
Driving around a stretch of Montgomery County, Maryland, has many people frustrated, and they had the chance to speak about it at a town hall Monday night. During the virtual community town hall on Zoom, residents said there are significant issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway, and beyond to Bethesda.
MTA bus driver took out peace order against man accused of killing her in South Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE - WJZ discovered new information that sheds light on the relationship between MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson, 40, and the man accused of shooting her to death at her job, Leon Hill, 53.WJZ spoke with Hill's neighbors who said he was also a MTA bus driver.We also looked through court records that show Jackson had taken out a peace order against Hill four days before she was shot, accusing him of harassing and stalking her.In that peace order, Jackson wrote a chilling statement that said Hill allegedly told her if he couldn't have her, no one could.Jackson starts the...
WUSA
Baltimore man convicted for dressing up as a construction worker, robbing the same Maryland bank twice
SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Wednesday, a jury convicted 25-year-old Jhasir Devaux on one count of robbery. Authorities say this conviction stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on August 7, 2019, where close to $4,780 was stolen. Around...
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park
WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep
A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
WTOP
‘Nobody needs to die from this:’ Montgomery Co. leaders’ urgent appeal to get ahead of surging winter ailments
Sounding the alarm about growing numbers of respiratory viruses locally, leaders from Montgomery County, Maryland are pleading with people to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. “Get the [bivalent] boosters, get the flu shots. And consider whether or not to wear masks voluntarily when you’re going into more crowded...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County selects Christopher Shorter as new County Executive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Christopher Shorter has been selected as the new Prince William County Executive. Shorter was selected by the Board of County Supervisors. He has 18 years of experience in local government and has spent the last two years as City Administrator with Baltimore City. "After an...
