Laurel, MD

WTOP

Montgomery Co. Council passes 30-year development plan

Signs sprouted up in the audience, heckling turned to boos, and then the Montgomery County, Maryland, Council voted unanimously to pass Thrive2050, the 30-year planning document that’s intended to guide future development. Before the vote, County Council President Gabe Albornoz picked up his gavel and told the residents in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
WTOP

Residents sound off on traffic issues in Montgomery Co.

Driving around a stretch of Montgomery County, Maryland, has many people frustrated, and they had the chance to speak about it at a town hall Monday night. During the virtual community town hall on Zoom, residents said there are significant issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway, and beyond to Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA bus driver took out peace order against man accused of killing her in South Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE - WJZ discovered new information that sheds light on the relationship between MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson, 40, and the man accused of shooting her to death at her job, Leon Hill, 53.WJZ spoke with Hill's neighbors who said he was also a MTA bus driver.We also looked through court records that show Jackson had taken out a peace order against Hill four days before she was shot, accusing him of harassing and stalking her.In that peace order, Jackson wrote a chilling statement that said Hill allegedly told her if he couldn't have her, no one could.Jackson starts the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance

Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep

A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

‘Nobody needs to die from this:’ Montgomery Co. leaders’ urgent appeal to get ahead of surging winter ailments

Sounding the alarm about growing numbers of respiratory viruses locally, leaders from Montgomery County, Maryland are pleading with people to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19. “Get the [bivalent] boosters, get the flu shots. And consider whether or not to wear masks voluntarily when you’re going into more crowded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
PIKESVILLE, MD

Community Policy