ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Valley, AZ

Chino Valley, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The St. Augustine Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Chino Valley High School on October 25, 2022, 15:15:00.

St. Augustine Catholic High School
Chino Valley High School
October 25, 2022
15:15:00
2022 AIA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Flagstaff, October 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Show Low High School soccer team will have a game with Northland Preparatory Academy on October 27, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SHOW LOW, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Just In- Drug Sweep Conducted at Chino Valley High School

On October 26th, 2022 the Chino Valley High School, in cooperation with local law enforcement, conducted a pre-planned drug sweep of the campus and parking lot. Over the past few months, Chino Valley Police Department and Chino Valley School District employees have received information, from various sources, regarding the potential influx of illegal and illicit drugs, to include Fentanyl, on our school campus. This information was alarming and was taken very serious by administration and law enforcement. To prevent the possession, use, and/or sale of these illicit drugs on campus, CVHS worked with local law enforcement partners to assist in the drug sweep.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Lee Williams scores nine touchdowns in blowout win￼

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School (LWHS) Volunteers offense put on a show for their home crowd, defeating Flagstaff 63-10. (Sr) QB Troy Edwards put together a solid game passing for 241 yds and four touchdowns. The Vols’ receiving core was electric again and unguardable with (Jr) Devin White and (So) Reily Feil both having nearly 100 yards each. D. White moved himself in the fifth ranking in yards for all receivers in 4A for Arizona. R. Feil also found himself moving up to ninth in the state. Offensive touchdowns were scored by R. Feil and Kruz Yocum with two each. D. White, Thomas Doxtader, Gabe Garcia and Izaiah Orozco all contributed with one touchdown each. The defense came up huge in the game also. Noah Petrauschke had a defensive touchdown with an interception return for a TD. The defense as a team had a total of four interceptions and one fumble recovery by Colton King in the fourth quarter to slam the door shut on Flagstaff. The Vols’ record is now 5-2 and looking to keep the winning mindset going as they travel to Prescott (5-2) this Friday night.
KINGMAN, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

In-N-Out Burger to Open New Location in Flagstaff

The wait is finally over for lovers of double-doubles and animal fries in Coconino County. In-N-Out Burger is officially opening its first location in Flagstaff, Ariz., putting years of speculation and anticipation to rest. Hopes for an In-N-Out Burger in Flagstaff have been high since 2011, when a rumor that...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter

Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Former Prescott Valley Councilman, Vice Mayor Mike Flannery dies

Former Prescott Valley Councilman, Vice Mayor Mike Flannery dies. Former Prescott Valley Town Councilmember and Vice Mayor Mike Flannery died on Saturday, October 22 after a battle with cancer. A three-term councilman, Flannery was appointed to the Council in 1998 before being elected a year later. He was chosen vice...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Farmers Market to stay at YRMC-Dignity Health for winter season with new hours

On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30 am to 1 pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Frost Warning! Temps Below 30° are Forecast for Prescott – Ken Lain

Severe Frost Alert! Killing frost can damage summer plants through Tuesday night. Ensure plants are hydrated thoroughly. Reduce damage by covering vegetable plants, basil, and frost-sensitive flowers like marigold, zinnia, and geraniums. Protecting Plants from a Frost. Cover Them – There’s nothing we can do to stop frosts and freezes...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

UPDATE – PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

UPDATE – PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. Prescott East Highway phase one night work, from HWY 69 to Copper Hill Road, will begin October 30th. For one-night, two-way traffic from HWY 69 to Copper Hill Road will be closed. One lane of traffic into Prescott East Highway from HWY 69 will remain open. Work hours will be from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM. Work will impact drivers exiting Prescott East Highway. Motorists should expect detours, minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction area. Please follow all traffic control devices when traveling through the work zone.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Man arrested after Shooting Roommate

On October 25, 2022, at approximately 6:08 p.m. Prescott Police Officers responded to the report of a man who had just been shot inside a residence located in the 900 block of Panicum Drive. When patrol Officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, Thomas Banuelos, a 53-year-old Prescott resident, with a severe gunshot wound to the leg. Banuelos was provided lifesaving treatment on scene and subsequently flown to Flagstaff Medical Center for further treatment.
PRESCOTT, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy