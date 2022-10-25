Chino Valley, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School (LWHS) Volunteers offense put on a show for their home crowd, defeating Flagstaff 63-10. (Sr) QB Troy Edwards put together a solid game passing for 241 yds and four touchdowns. The Vols’ receiving core was electric again and unguardable with (Jr) Devin White and (So) Reily Feil both having nearly 100 yards each. D. White moved himself in the fifth ranking in yards for all receivers in 4A for Arizona. R. Feil also found himself moving up to ninth in the state. Offensive touchdowns were scored by R. Feil and Kruz Yocum with two each. D. White, Thomas Doxtader, Gabe Garcia and Izaiah Orozco all contributed with one touchdown each. The defense came up huge in the game also. Noah Petrauschke had a defensive touchdown with an interception return for a TD. The defense as a team had a total of four interceptions and one fumble recovery by Colton King in the fourth quarter to slam the door shut on Flagstaff. The Vols’ record is now 5-2 and looking to keep the winning mindset going as they travel to Prescott (5-2) this Friday night.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO