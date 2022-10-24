ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2 hospitalized after car crashes into Phoenix business

By Jeremy Yurow, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Authorities confirmed that at least two people have been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a retail store on Monday evening in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police Sergeant Phil Krynsky, officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a man in the parking lot next to the business near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road at around 3:47 p.m.

After the initial collision, the man attempted to drive off but instead collided with the front of the store and continued through the building until the vehicle crashed into its back wall, Krynsky said.

An adult woman was hit while shopping inside the store and transported to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries and the driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Krynsky.

Krynsky noted that there were no serious injuries reported from the first collision and that impairment is believed to be a factor.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

