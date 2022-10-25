ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Crash causes delays on West Dodge Road

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on West Dodge Road is causing major delays Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near 156th Street shortly before 7 a.m. At least three vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck. No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays or...
OMAHA, NE
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school

Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
OMAHA, NE
Abandoned vehicle determined to be stolen out of Beatrice

BEATRICE - An abandoned vehicle found in eastern Gage County was recovered by police and ruled stolen. On Wednesday morning, the Gage County Sheriff's office was dispatched to the areas of W. Dogwood and South 54th Road east of Pickrell for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies concluded the vehicle had been stolen out of Beatrice.
BEATRICE, NE
Car hits turning trailer on Highway 2

NEBRASKA CITY - Emergency crews were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Highway 2 east of the weigh station where a westbound Subaru hit a trailer hauling a Bobcat loader. An eastbound truck was turning north onto 66 Road when the Subaru hit the trailer in the westbound lane. The Subaru, with South Dakota plates, sustained front end damage from the initial collision and passenger-side, rear door damage from secondary contact with the trailer.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Fire extinguished at Fremont apartment complex

FREMONT, Neb. — A faulty electronic charging cord reportedly started an apartment fire in Fremont on Thursday. According to a release from the Fremont Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire at the Cambridge Apartments near Churchill Drive and Buckingham Road at 4:09 a.m. Firefighters were told the sprinklers had activated and people might have been trapped inside.
FREMONT, NE
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
OMAHA, NE
Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago

OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
OMAHA, NE
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LAUREL, NE
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps uncover beef theft ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and several other authorities have found the beef. Back in June, the sheriff's office began investigating after several semis holding frozen beef were stolen across Nebraska, including Lancaster County. The sheriff's office estimated the loss was around $1...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multi-million dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.
LINCOLN, NE

