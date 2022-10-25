Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Firth, Crete, Hallam and more Volunteer Fire Departments respond to Sunday's fires
There was a community-wide effort to fight flames in Lancaster County on Sunday. Fire Chiefs across the county say somewhere between 50 and 100 farmers showed up and used their tractors to disc the fields, slowing the flames from spreading. In doing so, the Fire Chief of Crete says the farmers risked their property to help one another.
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
KETV.com
Crash causes delays on West Dodge Road
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on West Dodge Road is causing major delays Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near 156th Street shortly before 7 a.m. At least three vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck. No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays or...
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
News Channel Nebraska
Abandoned vehicle determined to be stolen out of Beatrice
BEATRICE - An abandoned vehicle found in eastern Gage County was recovered by police and ruled stolen. On Wednesday morning, the Gage County Sheriff's office was dispatched to the areas of W. Dogwood and South 54th Road east of Pickrell for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies concluded the vehicle had been stolen out of Beatrice.
News Channel Nebraska
Car hits turning trailer on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY - Emergency crews were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Highway 2 east of the weigh station where a westbound Subaru hit a trailer hauling a Bobcat loader. An eastbound truck was turning north onto 66 Road when the Subaru hit the trailer in the westbound lane. The Subaru, with South Dakota plates, sustained front end damage from the initial collision and passenger-side, rear door damage from secondary contact with the trailer.
klkntv.com
‘Eyes in the sky’: Nebraska State Patrol drones help crews battle wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Firefighters received help from above while batting a large grassfire in southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. That help came from Nebraska State Patrol drones, which made it easier to find hot spots and fires in the area. “It gave the firefighters an idea of where...
KETV.com
Fire extinguished at Fremont apartment complex
FREMONT, Neb. — A faulty electronic charging cord reportedly started an apartment fire in Fremont on Thursday. According to a release from the Fremont Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire at the Cambridge Apartments near Churchill Drive and Buckingham Road at 4:09 a.m. Firefighters were told the sprinklers had activated and people might have been trapped inside.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating possible arson after dumpster fire damages building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police began an arson investigation on Sunday after a dumpster fire damaged a building in northeast Lincoln. Around 6:20 p.m., officers were sent to help Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigate the fire near North Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue. A witness saw two children, around...
KETV.com
Cellphone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Cellphone records and electronic surveillance Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations in Omaha to uncover a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting packing plants in six states including Nebraska and Iowa. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said It started with the discovery of two...
Construction in and around Omaha
Lots of construction in Omaha/surrounding areas.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
KETV.com
Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago
OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
iheart.com
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest man after barricade situation at a Motel 6 on Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after a barricade situation at an Omaha motel early Wednesday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2 a.m., officers patrolling near 108th and L streets attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger, Omaha police said. The driver refused to...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps uncover beef theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and several other authorities have found the beef. Back in June, the sheriff’s office began investigating after several semis holding frozen beef were stolen across Nebraska, including Lancaster County. The sheriff’s office estimated the loss was around $1...
KETV.com
Former school bus driver found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — A former school bus driver was found guilty Wednesday in Douglas County Court in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. The court found Kevin Downing guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for the crash, which happened in March, after he pleaded no contest. An...
klkntv.com
Evacuation center set up for people affected by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An evacuation center is now set up for people who are affected by the wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency says the evacuation center is at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001 S. 14th St. The American Red Cross is at...
KETV.com
Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
norfolkneradio.com
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multi-million dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.
