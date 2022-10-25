ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
FLORIDA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their...
WASHINGTON STATE
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $700M after months without a big winner

The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday's Oct. 26, jackpot to slowly grow for nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy