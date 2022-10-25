NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The dean of UNL’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Andrew Belser, came to North Platte Wednesday. During his visit, he spoke to some of the teachers and students of the fine arts programs. Belser’s visit included a tour of the high school and all of the fine arts facilities.. While he got the chance to interact with the faculty and the students at North Platte, he also had a mission.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO