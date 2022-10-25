ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
UNL dean visits North Platte High School

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The dean of UNL’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Andrew Belser, came to North Platte Wednesday. During his visit, he spoke to some of the teachers and students of the fine arts programs. Belser’s visit included a tour of the high school and all of the fine arts facilities.. While he got the chance to interact with the faculty and the students at North Platte, he also had a mission.
Police get involved after online bullying at McCook High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are investigating a string of online bullying incidents at McCook High School stemming from an Instagram account based off the show “Gossip Girl.”. The account was used to disseminate rumors about students at the high school. The McCook Police Department said it has...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
North Platte man arrested on arson allegations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A 19-year-old North Platte man has been arrested on numerous allegations, including arson. Police said at around 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the report of arson in the 1000 block of North Franklin Ave. Officers were shown a video of a man, later identified as...
Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala

OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
Rec Yeah Forum aims to educate voters prior to Election Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Election Day two weeks away, the campaign to expand and renovate the North Platte Rec Center was a topic of discussion during a town hall form Tuesday. The North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance held a Q&A session to address the Rec Center...
NPCC hosts Southeast in the Region IX Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights host the Southeast Community College Storm for the NJCAA Region IX Tournament. The Knights came into the match-up with a 7-26 record, while Southeast made the trip to North Platte with a 9-27 record. The Knights won the opening...
Gothenburg hosts the C1-11 Sub District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg High School hosts the C1-11 Sub District Volleyball Tournament. In round one, the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters faced the fifth-seeded Cozad Haymakers. The Dusters defeated the Haymakers to advance to the second round to play the top-seeded Swedes. In the semi-finals round for the bottom...
Gothenburg plays Kearney Catholic for the Sub-District Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It was a packed house to watch the Gothenburg Swedes take on Kearney Catholic Starz in the C1-11 Sub-District championship. This is a matchup between the number one and two seeds in the sub-district. In the first set, the Starz were out as Londyn Carnes came...
Gothenburg Sod House Museum hosts annual Sod Witch Trail

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sod House Museum in Gothenburg is gearing up for its second annual Sod Witch Trail. The cost is $15. Fast passes are available for $10. Aside from the scares and a photo booth, s’mores, fire candied apples, hot chocolate, hotdogs, and popcorn will be available for purchase.
