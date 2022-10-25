Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Illinois children's hospital gets windows washed by superheroes
With Halloween just a few days away, children staying at the OSF Children's Hospital in Peoria got a fun surprise. Illinois children’s hospital gets windows washed …. With Halloween just a few days away, children staying at the OSF Children's Hospital in Peoria got a fun surprise. Rockford group...
MyStateline.com
Get free Paxlovid delivery through DoorDash, Uber Health
The Biden administration's push to increase access to COVID-19 treatments now includes free delivery of Paxlovid. Get free Paxlovid delivery through DoorDash, Uber …. The Biden administration's push to increase access to COVID-19 treatments now includes free delivery of Paxlovid. Study: Kids’ dentist visits down, cavities up in …
MyStateline.com
Arizona’s Kelly hits California on Colorado River use
PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal government...
MyStateline.com
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right...
MyStateline.com
Gusty winds Tuesday evening following back edge of the rain
A steady rain continues to fall Tuesday evening across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but the back edge of the rain is now lifting into southern Whiteside and Lee counties. Skies are dry in central Illinois, but additional moisture and rain will continue to lift north through the late evening. The rain is expected to last through the overnight, coming to an end before sunrise Wednesday.
MyStateline.com
Highest rainfall totals in over a month expected Tuesday
The dry skies and warmth will be coming to an end late Monday night as a rather strong cold front moves across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Skies have been mostly cloudy for much of Monday afternoon, but despite that temperatures were still able to warm into the middle 70s thanks to the gusty southerly winds. Those winds are expected to continue Monday night and Tuesday but turn to the northwest Tuesday afternoon, bringing temperatures down into the 50s.
MyStateline.com
Rain moves in Monday night
After a beautiful weekend with temperatures reaching 80 degrees on Saturday and then the upper 70s Sunday, the warm above normal temperatures stuck around for the start of the work week. Monday afternoon temperatures reached the mid 70s in most Stateline areas. However, a cold front will pass Tuesday and that will knock our temperatures down to near average the next several days.
