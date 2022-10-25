Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Orange County deputies: Man shot, killed in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County shooting that occurred Thursday is under investigation. The shooting occurred in the area of 28th Street and Rio Lane in Orlando. A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department. The Orange...
click orlando
Missing girl found shot to death was involved in human trafficking case, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl who was found dead Monday outside a Pine Hills home was involved in a human trafficking case and was last seen leaving a Florida Department of Children and Families office in August, officials said. News 6 obtained a missing persons report for Dashayla...
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
WESH
Deputies: Man dies after shooting in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they're investigating a shooting. Deputies responded Thursday morning around 8:26 a.m. to the 2700 block of Rio Lane. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a man was found with gunshot wounds in a driveway of an abandoned residence. Deputies said...
WESH
Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
WESH
Deputies: 1 man shot, injured in Apopka
SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating an Apopka shooting that happened Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m. Thursday, one man was shot on South Highland Avenue. The shooting occurred outside a home. Bullet casings were discovered on the ground at the scene. There were more than 20...
Police: Shooting victim dropped off at hospital for babies in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to figure out who shot a man before someone dropped him off at a hospital early Thursday. Officers responded to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on West Miller Street just before 2:30 a.m., after getting a report that a shooting victim was being treated there.
click orlando
Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman found near Holden Heights, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested months after the fatal shooting of a woman who was found in a residential area near Holden Heights in August, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Tasmine Shawaun Boatwright was arrested on Tuesday. [TRENDING:...
Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
click orlando
82-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in Osceola County, FHP says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday morning in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Buenaventura Boulevard and Watts Lane in Buena Ventura Lakes around 7:06 a.m. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board votes...
Fla. Teen Dies in Scooter Accident, Remembered as 'Straight-A Student' Who Wanted to Help Others
The family of Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. said the young man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash A Florida teen is being remembered for his drive to help others after he was killed in a scooter accident last week. The 17-year-old victim was riding a scooter on the sidewalk in Daytona Beach just before 4 p.m. on Friday when the crash occurred, Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister revealed on Sunday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. McCallister said the teen swerved into traffic at Big Tree and Old...
click orlando
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
WESH
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
click orlando
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Heritage Middle School, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded handgun to Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the boy showed the gun to another student at the school on Monday. Investigators said the child who saw the...
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — A man remains in critical condition Wednesday after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in Cocoa. The Cocoa Police Department confirmed the suspect's identity as 25-year-old Samuel Jackson who is now in custody. Just before midnight, an all-units call came in for shots fired at 904 Peachtree...
click orlando
Man arrested after 1 critically injured in Cocoa shooting, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Cocoa late Tuesday that left a person in critical condition, according to police. Patrol officers said they responded to the area of 904 Peachtree St. shortly before midnight in reference to shots fired. [TRENDING: Florida man...
Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV in Osceola County, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County. Troopers said a bicyclist was hit and killed by an SUV in the area of Buena Ventura Boulevard and Watts Lane in Kissimmee. The crash happened around 7:06 a.m. Investigators said the bicyclist was...
click orlando
Sorrento man dead after motorcycle crash in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Thursday near Longwood left a Sorrento man dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Markham Woods Road about a mile south of E.E. Williamson Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According...
WESH
Man indicted for cold case killing of Daytona Beach woman 30 years ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man already serving life in prison in Florida for the murder of a Brevard County woman has now been indicted in the murder of a woman in Daytona Beach decades ago. Investigators say 53-year-old Michael Townson confessed to the murder of Linda Little who...
fox35orlando.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in Kissimmee may have been victim of a crime, Osceola County deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was found on Sunday with a serious head injury, possibly from a gunshot wound, and that deputies suspect criminal behavior is involved. Citing the ongoing active investigation, few details about the circumstances of the...
