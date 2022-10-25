Read full article on original website
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
Former BPD officer sentenced in connection to off-duty domestic violence
A former Buffalo police officer has been sentenced to probation in connection to two off-duty domestic violence incidents.
Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting
A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in connection to shooting
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Hopkins Street and possession of an illegal gun in a separate incident.
Medina man arrested for felony DWI Leandra’s Law
On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Erie County Sheriff's arrest a Springville woman for driving while intoxicated
BOSTON, N.Y. — A Springville woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Town of Boston. The Erie County Sheriff's office says 43-year-old Miranda Fisher was arrested on Sunday for showing signs of intoxication. A deputy stopped Fisher at Zimmerman Road for driving through a red light at...
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday’s one-car rollover crash on Route 33. The car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night. Read more here:
Rochester bicyclist fatally hit by car on North St.
Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the fatal crash.
3 arrested after alleged Hutch Tech threat
Buffalo police say they were alerted of a message posted online on Oct. 19 that threatened a student.
Buffalo woman accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting two pedestrians
A Buffalo woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting two pedestrians on East Amherst Street on Sunday.
Rochester police searching for suspects after assault on Hudson Ave.
According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Wilkins Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a male down.
Allegany County man pleads guilty to 2019 killing of his parents
CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Clarksville pleaded guilty on Monday to first degree manslaughter in the 2019 death of his father and second degree murder in the death of his mother, according to Allegany Court. William Larson, Jr.’s plea covers all pending matters. A hearing on sentencing parameters is scheduled for Jan. 17, […]
Body found in Livingston County creek
As of 12 p.m., police are on scene investigating the incident.
Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information on homicide case
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest or indictment on a homicide case. He died from his injuries on October 21. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of WNY at 716-867-6161. You can also submit...
Rochester parolee charged for armed car-jacking
The driver got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene, engaging officers in a foot chase.
Man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal stabbing on Kilhoffer Street
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to fatal stabbing on Kilhoffer Street in December 2020.
Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
Lyons man charged with Obstruction after grabbing, kicking, spitting at officers
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (10/15) at 10:50 a.m. of Michael J. Wade, age 40, from Lyons, following an investigation into an incident that occurred on September 15th at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital, in the Village of Newark. Wade was charged with Obstruction...
Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave
Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
