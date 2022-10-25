ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

WBEN 930AM

Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting

A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for felony DWI Leandra’s Law

On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for early October shooting on Jefferson Ave

Brian Jones faces assault and weapons charges. Rochester police said he shot a 50-year-old, who survived after officers responded and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody on Friday at a home on Tremont Street and said they found a handgun loaded with...
ROCHESTER, NY
Western New York local news

