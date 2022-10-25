sorry people. they are so used to their whole life being funded on others dimes they have become entitled and beleive everything thing they want and need should be funded just somehow and by someone else...neither if which they couldn't care less about....so, when their things aren't magically just poofed before them as it has always been they think it's their right to just take. I say, we should go full barbaric on these vermin and chop off some hands to assure they can't take what isn't theirs again
That’s messed up! We started the tradition on driving around with our grandson to show him the decorations, what we did with our three grown kids back home.. we teach him respect and to not touch. Others should know that, especially being grown!
I say set up a trap for these thieves. A high voltage wire connected to a decorative piece sounds good.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Comments / 11