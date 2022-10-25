Read full article on original website
Montreal Canadiens acquire first round early entry pick Nicolas Beaudin
The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens have completed another trade that will see a former first-round pick head north. Nicolas Beaudin, selected 27th overall in 2018 by the Blackhawks, has been traded to Montreal in exchange for Cameron Hillis. Similar to the move for Kirby Dach, this brings a struggling...
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
BLUE JACKETS TO GET MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AGAINST ARIZONA ON TUESDAY
The Columbus Blue Jackets are about to get a big boost to their lineup on Tuesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes. After being sidelined for the last two weeks, forward Patrik Laine will return to the lineup. Laine suffered an elbow injury on the opening night of the season against Carolina. He left the game and did not return.
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets fourth marker
Crosby scored a first-period goal, but the Penguins suffered a 6-3 setback to the Oilers on Monday. Crosby, the two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy recipient, continues to defy his age. The 35-year-old future hall of famer has scored at least one point in five of the Penguins' six outings. Crosby, who has compiled three three-point performances this season, added three shots and four hits against the Oilers.
Canucks receiving trade interest for winger Nils Hoglander
The Canucks have received some interest in winger Nils Hoglander including from the Hurricanes in possible trade talks for Ethan Bear, CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal reports. However, Vancouver is making it known that they have no desire to part with the 21-year-old. Hoglander is off to a slow start this...
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
Bruins shoot for fourth straight win, host Red Wings
The Boston Bruins have won three consecutive games to vault to the top of the NHL standings. They've done so in different ways, taking games to a shootout and overtime before a defensive-minded effort in closing out Tuesday's 3-1 win over Dallas. The Detroit Red Wings will be Thursday's visitors...
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches only look
Thomas caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. Thomas has finished with either one or two receptions in every game this season. However, in topping 20 yards only twice and not yet finding the end zone through seven games, he carries minimal fantasy value.
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Joins 53-man roster
Knight was signed to the Jets' active roster from their practice squad, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight joined the Jets as an UDFA out of NC State, and he did initially make the 53-man roster after impressing in camp, but he was ultimately waived and signed to the practice squad in early September. With Breece Hall (knee) out for the season, and recent acquisition James Robinson's debut date unknown due to knee soreness, Knight will be able to provide depth at running back for the team moving forward.
