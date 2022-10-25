Read full article on original website
Bears Coach Takes Own Player To Task Over Dirty Hit On David Andrews
An illegal hit forced the New England Patriots to finish Monday night’s game without their starting center. After a fourth-quarter Bailey Zappe pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Mike Pennel leveled David Andrews from the side. Andrews was evaluated...
Bears DL ejected for blindside hit on David Andrews ‘totally in the wrong’
While much of the attention for the New England Patriots has been on the quarterback situation, there are now question marks over who will be snapping the ball to the QB next week. Former Patriots defensive lineman Mike Pennel is to thank for that development late in the Chicago Bears’...
Bill Belichick, Matt Eberflus comment on dirty David Andrews hit
The Chicago Bears’ lopsided 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots didn’t come without some controversy. Journeyman nose tackle Mike Pennel, a former Patriot, caught New England’s center David Andrews with a blindside hit that knocked him out of the game. Pennel was flagged and ejected after...
Peyton Manning’s reaction to Patriots QB Mac Jones’ benching by Bill Belichick
The leash was incredibly short for Mac Jones in Week 7’s matchup against the Chicago Bears Monday night in Foxborough. After throwing a pick early in the contest — and just through three series — Jones was pulled from the game by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and gave the QB duties to Billy Zappe.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
How Bill Belichick Responded To Confusion Over Patriots’ QB Plan
A portion of the New England Patriots locker room was unaware that Bailey Zappe would replace Mac Jones during Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. But Bill Belichick said the appropriate parties were looped in. The Patriots head coach said Tuesday morning on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”...
On Ugly Night In Foxboro, Nobody Looked Worse Than Patriots Fans
FOXBORO, Mass. — At the risk of coming off as sanctimonious, Patriots fans who were at Gillette Stadium on Monday night should feel embarrassed. A raucous, tunnel-vision crowd rejected all reason and booed Mac Jones off the field after he predictably looked rusty in his first game action in a month. Their “Zappe! Zappe!” chants eventually were rewarded by Bill Belichick, who called upon Bailey Zappe in the second quarter and watched the rookie quarterback deliver consecutive touchdown drives against the Bears. With Jones standing on the sideline, Patriots fans gave Zappe a standing ovation and jubilantly celebrated Jones’ apparent benching. Hours later, the same fans were silenced as Zappe and New England cratered in a jarring 33-14 loss to Chicago.
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
Jets' Corey Davis: Misses practice Wednesday
Davis (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Monday that Davis was uncertain to play this Sunday against the Patriots after suffering an MCL sprain during the Jets' Week 7 win over Denver. Davis missed the entire second half, allowing Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith to take on more perimeter snaps with Elijah Moore (personal) inactive for the contest. The Jets expect Moore back in the lineup this week, regardless of what happens with Davis.
Patriots WR blasts fans for Mac Jones treatment
Monday’s game for the New England Patriots was a tough one for starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe before halftime. This decision came following a roar of boos from Patriots fans frustrated with his poor play, and not everyone is pleased with how Jones was treated in the game.
Titans' Chris Conley: Joins Tennessee's active roster
Tennessee signed Conley to its active roster off Kansas City's practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Conley started the season on the Texans' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for two games before being let go. He then joined Kansas City's practice squad at the beginning of October but was never added to the active roster. Conley will now join the Titans, who currently have two wideouts on IR and may be without Kyle Phillips (hamstring) for a second straight contest.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as questionable
Edwards (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The Ravens have eight players listed as questionable, making it tough to get a read on whose availability is actually in doubt. Edwards seems better than 50/50 to play after being listed as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday, but there would still be some chance of a workload restriction with his second game back from an ACL tear coming only four days after the first. Edwards got the start and took 16 carries for 66 yards and two TDs on Sunday against Cleveland, making the most of his 23 snaps (36 percent) while splitting time with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill. Those two would see more work Thursday night in the event Edwards is on the inactive list ahead of the 8:20 ET kickoff.
Giants' Elerson Smith: Returns to practice Wednesday
Smith (lower leg) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith landed on injured reserve at the end of August due to a right leg injury he suffered during practice a few weeks earlier. The second-year linebacker will now have a 21-day window to be added to the active roster, or he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.
