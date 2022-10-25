Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Yardbarker
Is Blackhawks' Alex Stalock having the most surprising start to the season?
Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna discussed which player’s hot start from early in the season has caught their attention in Wednesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live. Seravalli: “Let’s talk about some crazy starts from around the NHL this season. I’m talking about on an individual basis. When you consider some players that have rocketed up the points leader list or have been incredibly impressive, who catches your eye as someone you didn’t see coming?”
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets fourth marker
Crosby scored a first-period goal, but the Penguins suffered a 6-3 setback to the Oilers on Monday. Crosby, the two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy recipient, continues to defy his age. The 35-year-old future hall of famer has scored at least one point in five of the Penguins' six outings. Crosby, who has compiled three three-point performances this season, added three shots and four hits against the Oilers.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders prediction, pick, odds: First meeting between skidding rivals
Even in late October, a game between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers comes with plenty of anticipation. The fact that both teams are in dire need for a win will further ramp up the intrigue Wednesday night, when the Islanders are slated to host the Rangers in the first meeting of the season between the archrivals.
Yardbarker
Alexandar Georgiev helps Avs top Rangers in shootout
Alexandar Georgiev made a season-high 44 saves in his return to New York and then made three more in a shootout as the Colorado Avalanche earned a 3-2 victory over the host Rangers on Tuesday night. Evan Rodrigues netted the game-winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout as...
Yardbarker
Things looking up for Kings ahead of Jets matchup
Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan is beginning to like what he sees from his team. He'll look for more reasons to be optimistic when the Kings host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Los Angeles played its best game of the season on Tuesday in a 4-2 win against...
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Bruins prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Detroit Red Wings travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden for an original six showcase. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Bruins prediction and pick. The Red Wings are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New...
CBS Sports
Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen: Facing Toronto Thursday
Kahkonen will be between the pipes Thursday against Toronto, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Kahkonen played well in last Saturday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey, stopping 34 of 36 shots, but he is still looking for his first win of the 2022-23 campaign. He has a 0-3-0 record so far this season.
Yardbarker
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Anaheim Ducks prediction, pick, odds: Lightning search for consistency
The Tampa Bay Lightning opened their three-game California road trip the way they have been playing for much of the new season: inconsistently. After a 4-2 setback against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night, the Eastern Conference champions will make the short trip to Anaheim to complete a back-to-back set, facing the Ducks on Wednesday night.
ESPN
Vegas forward Phil Kessel sets NHL record for consecutive games
And now Phil Kessel stands alone. Kessel became the NHL's new "iron man" on Tuesday -- and did so in style, scoring his 400th career goal in the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-2 win over the Sharks in San Jose. The 35-year-old winger has now appeared in 990 consecutive games, a streak that started Nov. 3, 2009.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ New Logo, Filipino Heritage Night, and More
On Nov. 8, the Winnipeg Jets will face the Dallas Stars as the team hosts its first Filipino Heritage Night at the Canada Life Centre. The Filipino Jets logo, which aims to combine Filipino culture with hockey heritage, was unveiled on Tuesday. The designers have created a perfect blend for Jets fans who wish to represent their favourite team and honour Filipino culture.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
CBS Sports
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Misses practice Wednesday
Davis (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Monday that Davis was uncertain to play this Sunday against the Patriots after suffering an MCL sprain during the Jets' Week 7 win over Denver. Davis missed the entire second half, allowing Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith to take on more perimeter snaps with Elijah Moore (personal) inactive for the contest. The Jets expect Moore back in the lineup this week, regardless of what happens with Davis.
Yardbarker
Hynes Makes Changes to Predators Defensive Pairings
The Nashville Predators' five game losing streak has prompted head coach John Hynes to make a few minor adjustments to the lineup. The Preds have struggled on both side of the ice and in net so far this season, but it is the defense that is getting the fine tuning heading into tomorrow's game against Central Division rival St. Louis Blues.
