markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
Montreal Canadiens acquire first round early entry pick Nicolas Beaudin
The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens have completed another trade that will see a former first-round pick head north. Nicolas Beaudin, selected 27th overall in 2018 by the Blackhawks, has been traded to Montreal in exchange for Cameron Hillis. Similar to the move for Kirby Dach, this brings a struggling...
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS TO GET MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AGAINST ARIZONA ON TUESDAY
The Columbus Blue Jackets are about to get a big boost to their lineup on Tuesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes. After being sidelined for the last two weeks, forward Patrik Laine will return to the lineup. Laine suffered an elbow injury on the opening night of the season against Carolina. He left the game and did not return.
Blue Jackets recall No. 6 overall pick David Jiricek
Another top pick from the 2022 draft is about to get his chance at the NHL level. The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled David Jiricek from the minor leagues after Adam Boqvist was moved to injured reserve. Boqvist suffered a broken foot in Tuesday night’s game and will miss six weeks.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have placed 2016 first round pick Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. Bellows, 24, was the 19th overall pick in 2016 and hasn't really lived up to expectations as a first round...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets fourth marker
Crosby scored a first-period goal, but the Penguins suffered a 6-3 setback to the Oilers on Monday. Crosby, the two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy recipient, continues to defy his age. The 35-year-old future hall of famer has scored at least one point in five of the Penguins' six outings. Crosby, who has compiled three three-point performances this season, added three shots and four hits against the Oilers.
Yardbarker
Oilers out to avenge shutout loss to Blues
The Edmonton Oilers will look to shed the St. Louis Blues' defensive blanket during an early-season rematch on the road Wednesday night. The Blues defeated the Oilers 2-0 on Saturday at Edmonton, holding a potent offense to 23 shots during Jordan Binnington's shutout. "They are a well-rehearsed team," Oilers defenseman...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk Progressing in Ankle Injury Recovery
Chicago Blackhawks' forward Boris Katchouk was back at practice in full capacity on Monday. The 24-year-old is recovering from a left ankle sprain that he suffered in a preseason game on Oct. 1. This marks another step in the right direction for Katchouk, who was in a non-contact jersey for...
Golden Knights F Phil Kessel Becomes NHL's New Iron Man
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel became the NHL’s new Iron Man on Tuesday, playing his 990th consecutive game – part of a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Kessel broke the record of the recently retired Keith Yandle, who set the mark last season while a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
(10-26-22) Oilers-Blues Gameday Lineup
ST. LOUIS -- Tyler Pitlick has been in Blues camp as a professional tryout, then signs a contract on Tuesday, inking a one-year, one-way, $750,000 deal. Now, the 30-year-old forward could be making his Blues debut tonight. The Blues (3-1-0) held an optional morning skate Wednesday ahead of their ...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches only look
Thomas caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. Thomas has finished with either one or two receptions in every game this season. However, in topping 20 yards only twice and not yet finding the end zone through seven games, he carries minimal fantasy value.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Ondrej Kase: In concussion protocol
Kase has been placed in concussion protocol, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Kase missed Carolina's five-game road trip after he was injured in the team's season opener Oct. 12 against Columbus. He returned to Raleigh for further evaluation, and coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed Wednesday that the 26-year-old forward was going through concussion protocol. It is unclear when Kase will be available to return, but it could be an extended absence given his concussion history.
NHL
Coyotes, Arizona State University to help each other at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan already has a first in Mullett Arena history. The Arizona State sophomore and son of former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan scored the first goal in the Sun Devils' brand new 5,000-seat state-of-the-art on-campus facility, a putback of his own rebound in a 2-0 win against Colgate on Oct. 14.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Down Panthers for 4th Straight Win
The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday at the United Center. It didn't take a comeback effort this time, but the Blackhawks continued their pesky play to record a fourth straight win. First Period. For the first time this season, the Blackhawks opened...
