ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onaway, MI

Onaway beats Posen, Rogers City to win Presque Isle volleyball crown

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

ONAWAY – It’s a tournament right before the postseason – and one that definitely has a postseason-type feel.

For the Onaway Cardinals, they’ve always enjoyed winning the Presque Isle volleyball championships against a couple of rivals over the years.

This year was no different for the Cardinals, who had to show their own resiliency in order to win it.

Despite losing a couple key players due to injury, the Cardinals did enough to top Posen (25-5, 25-10, 15-7) and Rogers City (25-19, 25-23, 6-15) for the Presque Isle crown in front of their home fans on Monday.

“This is the 14 th year of (the Presque Isle championships), and I’m pretty sure we’ve won nine of the 14,” said Onaway coach Steve Watson. “They (the players) definitely get into it. That first set (against Rogers City) wasn’t going the way that we wanted it to, and then our crowd gets back into it and we start scoring. The rivalry doesn’t mean a lot to me as a coach. To me, it’s just, ‘Hey, let’s beat that team across from us,’ but a lot of these kids know each other from playing sports, from playing little league, to nowadays social media, too. They know each other, their parents know each other, so there’s a lot of that. People are friends and family and that kind of thing, too.

“That was kind of the idea behind it when we created it. It was something for the kids to shoot for, a championship that was local, and it’s been pretty good for a long time. We’ve had a lot of success with it.”

Despite rolling to an easy win over the Vikings in their first match, the Cardinals (17-17-1) went into their championship showdown against the Hurons without one of their best players. In the Posen match, senior Mackenzie Robbins injured her foot and wasn’t able to return to action against Rogers City.

However, the Cardinals played right through it and showed resolve, overcoming an early 11-4 first-set deficit and coming back to take a 1-0 lead in the match against the Hurons. The Cardinals sealed the title with a second-set win, but did watch another player suffer a setback as Trinity Splan also injured her foot late in the match.

While the Cardinals were victorious, their play was sluggish early on in the Rogers City match, which bothered Watson.

However, the Onaway players delivered for their coach when it mattered most.

“I give the girls credit for hanging in there and coming back,” Watson said. “My anger was up, and they knew it, but for whatever reason they started making less errors and playing volleyball again. Rogers City started making errors, we capitalized on it. We pulled ourselves back into it and got that first-set victory, so it’s just crazy how you can play so bad and then you can turn it around so quickly.”

Ema DeMaestri had a strong night for the Cardinals, leading the way with eight kills, a .471 hit percentage, six digs and three blocks, while Grace Watson recorded four kills, 28 assists, 10 aces and 10 digs, Aubrey Benson had seven kills, 12 digs and two blocks, and Sydney Peel tallied seven kills, two aces, 18 digs and two blocks. Sadie Decker and Ella Lintz recorded 17 and 13 digs respectively, Splan chipped in with three kills, five aces, six digs and two blocks, and Robbins rounded out the team with four kills and four digs before her injury.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Onaway beats Posen, Rogers City to win Presque Isle volleyball crown

Comments / 0

Related
Crawford County Avalanche

Group breaks ground for Fred Bear monument

Statue of the hunting icon to be placed in Grayling city park near the pavilion. Fred Bear Day board members gathered at the city park on Monday, October 24, for a ground-breaking ceremony as they continue the project to add a Fred Bear monument to the area. In July, the...
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

29,000-acres in the UP purchased for forest carbon project

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluesource Sustainable Forests Co. has purchased 29,019 acres of forestland in the Upper Peninsula from The Lyme Timber Company. The land is located across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa, and Luce counties. This property will be part of over 90 North American forest carbon projects covering over...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
WISN

VIDEO: World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens

The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan. SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain provides more than 1,000 feet of suspended walking surface. The bridge spans roughly 1,200 feet. Check out the bridge in the video player above. The walkable portion of the...
BOYNE FALLS, MI
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy