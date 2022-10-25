ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

Norwood: Fire at 3080 Hull Avenue Under Control

A fire which broke out on the top floor of a multiple dwelling at 3080 Hull Avenue in Norwood on Tuesday evening, Oct. 25, has been brought under control, according to the FDNY. All hands had been called to the scene by FDNY at around 9.52 p.m. The department tweeted...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Woodlawn Station: Man, 42, Robbed aboard Northbound Number 4 Subway

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached photo who is sought in connection to a robbery that took place aboard the number 4 northbound subway approaching Woodlawn station in The Bronx. Police said that on Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4.50 a.m.,...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Heights: Building Applications Filed for New Building at 2180 Walton Avenue

Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 9-story, mixed-use building at 2180 Walton Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 182nd Street and Anthony Baez Place, the lot is two blocks west of the 182nd-183rd Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains.
BRONX, NY
Commercial Observer

Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mt. Hope: Two Sought in Home Invasion Armed Robbery & Assault

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person seen in the attached photos who is one of two people sought for questioning in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred in Mt. Hope. It was reported to police at the 46th Precinct that on...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Know Him? Yonkers Police Looking To ID Man In Hospital

Police are asking for help in identifying a man who is receiving care in a Westchester County hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Yonkers Police said an unidentified man was receiving care in a local hospital, and that they were unable to find proper identification for him. Police said that the...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy