Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Fire at 3080 Hull Avenue Under Control
A fire which broke out on the top floor of a multiple dwelling at 3080 Hull Avenue in Norwood on Tuesday evening, Oct. 25, has been brought under control, according to the FDNY. All hands had been called to the scene by FDNY at around 9.52 p.m. The department tweeted...
norwoodnews.org
Woodlawn Station: Man, 42, Robbed aboard Northbound Number 4 Subway
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached photo who is sought in connection to a robbery that took place aboard the number 4 northbound subway approaching Woodlawn station in The Bronx. Police said that on Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4.50 a.m.,...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: Building Applications Filed for New Building at 2180 Walton Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 9-story, mixed-use building at 2180 Walton Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 182nd Street and Anthony Baez Place, the lot is two blocks west of the 182nd-183rd Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains.
Man jumps to death from 5th floor of UES building
A man jumped to his death from an Upper East Side apartment building early Wednesday, police said.
Police: Mamaroneck overdose victim was shot in White Plains on Friday
A Mamaroneck man that died from an apparent drug overdose was also the victim of a shooting, according to Mamaroneck Village police.
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
FDNY: 2 injured in building fire on Stratford Avenue
Two people were injured in a fire that broke out on the third floor of a six-story building on Stratford Avenue in the Bronx Monday.
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
Commercial Observer
Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District
An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday. The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000...
Yonkers Officer Under Investigation For Response To Bar Brawl
A police officer in Westchester County is under investigation following accusations they mishandled the response to a brawl outside of a bar. Yonkers Police were called at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 with reports of a street fight that had broken out near Yonkers and Ridgewood avenues, police said.
fox5ny.com
Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
norwoodnews.org
Mt. Hope: Two Sought in Home Invasion Armed Robbery & Assault
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person seen in the attached photos who is one of two people sought for questioning in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred in Mt. Hope. It was reported to police at the 46th Precinct that on...
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Bus Driver Assaulted with Face-Spray Substance Amid Dispute with Passenger
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached video and photos who is being sought in connection to an assault on an on-duty MTA employee that occurred in Kingsbridge Heights. An NYPD spokesperson said that on Friday, Sept. 23, at 10.48 a.m....
Know Him? Yonkers Police Looking To ID Man In Hospital
Police are asking for help in identifying a man who is receiving care in a Westchester County hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Yonkers Police said an unidentified man was receiving care in a local hospital, and that they were unable to find proper identification for him. Police said that the...
Open strollers on MTA buses cause point of contention for some New Yorkers
The presence of open baby strollers on MTA buses has caused recent concerns and disagreements amid a fight that broke out due to an open stroller on a Bronx bus.
Man Stabbed In Neck At New Rochelle Restaurant: Police
A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at a restaurant in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Oct. 24 at around 9:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to the 300 block of North Avenue, authorities said. When they arrived, police found an employee of the restaurant with a...
5 people injured, including 2 critical, in Bronx apartment building fire
Several people were injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx Sunday morning.
2 brothers arrested following street fight outside Yonkers bar
Jonathan Teelin, 26, of Mount Kisco, and his brother, Felix, 22, of Hastings, were charged with felony assault.
Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
