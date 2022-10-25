Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Xi warns against foreign interference in Taiwan, says China will 'never promise to renounce' force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer | Rana Mitter
As the leader enters his third term, there are increasing signs that the country is turning inwards, replacing the outside world with cyber ‘reality’
What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule
Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
Hu's dramatic China congress exit fuels speculation, official silence
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - In a country where events are planned to minute detail and politics is cloaked in secrecy, former President Hu Jintao's dramatic escorted exit from the closing of the Communist Party Congress sent speculation among China-watchers into overdrive.
US News and World Report
Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
Xi's broken almost all norms: CNN Beijing Bureau Chief reacts to China's new leadership
Xi Jinping has unveiled China's new leadership in the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee — with himself at the helm, surrounded by allies and loyalists. CNN Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang reacts to the new line-up.
China fires back after Hawley proposes sanctions on Xi
Officials in China this week called out Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) after he proposed sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping for human rights abuses in the country. In a letter sent to Hawley’s office on Monday, first reported by Axios, Chinese Embassy counselor Li Xiang wrote that the lawmaker’s proposed bill would “grossly interfere” with the country’s internal affairs, citing Hawley’s action as “arrogant and despicable.”
grid.news
‘Depose the traitorous despot’: How China’s ‘Bridge Man’ unleashed a global protest against Xi Jinping
Wang Miao quickly pinned a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping onto a bulletin board at the university she attends in New York. It was the Chinese freshman’s first act of protest, and the poster carried a clear message: “Dictator Out.” “I was nervous,” Wang said. Through the classroom door, she had to keep an eye on her friend, someone she referred to as a “little pink” — a young supporter of China’s Communist Party — who had lingered to ask the teacher questions after class. Even at the university, some 7,000 miles from Beijing, Wang worried that her friend might report her.
BBC
China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists
China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan
China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping. What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.
NBC Connecticut
Foxconn's iPhone Factory in China — the World's Largest — Hit by Covid Outbreak
Foxconn said Tuesday that its factory in Zhengzhou, China — the world's largest assembly plant for Apple's iPhones — was hit with a small Covid outbreak. But a spokesperson for the Taiwanese firm, officially known as Hon Hai Technology Group, told CNBC that operation and production at its Zhengzhou facility is "relatively stable."
No women named to China's powerful Politburo for first time in 25 years
The Chinese Communist Party's powerful Politburo will include no women for the first time since 1997, and instead be made up of 24 men with a top echelon packed with President Xi Jinping's loyalists. Why it matters: Female representation among Party leadership has always been limited, but Sunday's announcement marks...
NBC Connecticut
Asia-Pacific Will Lead Global Economic Growth in 2023, S&P Says
S&P predicts Asia-Pacific will achieve real growth of roughly 3.5% in 2023, while Europe and the U.S. will likely face recession. It said the region will dominate global growth in 2023, supported by regional free-trade agreements, efficient supply chains and competitive costs. Economies in Asia-Pacific will dominate global growth in...
profarmer.com
Dominant Xi Follows China Party Congress as Loyalists Prevail in Key Positions
CFTC launches new Commitments of Traders reports | U.S. slams Russia over 'dirty bomb' claims. Xi Jinping’s re-election saw Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. fall as Xi clinched a third term and promoted his allies to key roles. The six men on China’s top decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee, are seen as Xi Jinping loyalists. Some economists fear a further erosion of checks on the power of Xi, who has overseen expansion of state control over the economy. The Hang Seng fell 6% as Premier Xi emerged from China’s confab with an even tighter grip on power, ensuring continued “zero Covid” policies and heightened tensions with the West. Delayed GDP figures released Sunday showed weak quarterly growth. Meanwhile, China won’t have a woman sitting on its Politburo for the first time in 25 years.
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft Shares Sink More Than 7% on Weak Guidance, But Analysts Bullish on Rebound
Shares of Microsoft closed down 7% Wednesday, a day after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings and offered weak quarterly guidance. CEO Satya Nadella said on a conference call with analysts that cyclical trends are affecting Microsoft's consumer business. Shares of Microsoft closed down more than 7% Wednesday, a...
Comments / 0