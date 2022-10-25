Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
3 Chicago Bears that could follow Robert Quinn out the door
The Chicago Bears made a massive trade on Wednesday afternoon. They traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. That is a significant NFL trade for a variety of reasons. For one, the National Football League’s only remaining undefeated team just added a premier pass rusher. Quinn...
Why the Chicago Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th-round draft pick ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season. From a business standpoint the ...
lastwordonsports.com
Former NFL Vets Send Strong Messages on Bears QB Justin Fields
The NFL can be a fickle place as the Chicago Bears know all too well. Just a week ago they were under fire for dropping a close game at home against the Washington Commanders in primetime. Flash forward just 11 days and, while perhaps not fully sold just yet, folks are coming around to, not only quarterback Justin Fields but also the people in charge of getting the Bears out of misery.
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade
One of the most exciting NFL trade seasons in recent memory just saw another massive deal. The Chicago Bears are trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo. The general consensus ...
Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF
Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio. Teven Jenkins will stay at right guard, while...
Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again
You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?
The Chicago Bears produced a statement win over the New England Patriots in the national spotlight, defeating Bill Belichick & Co. on Monday Night Football. The whole world saw the Bears' capabilities, including former President Barack Obama, who joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the Manningcast for a portion of the game.
Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Win Over Patriots in NFL Week 7
Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields finds Khalil Herbert for 25-yard score to give Bears lead over Patriots on MNF
Justin Fields is having his most efficient game of the 2022 season on Monday Night Football. Shortly before halftime, with the Bears trailing by 4, Fields found RB Khalil Herbert on a screen pass. Herbert waltzed into the endzone without being touched for the 25-yard score. At the half, Fields...
After Robert Quinn Traded by Bears, Here's Who Ryan Poles Could Deal Next
ROQUAN SMITH - LINEBACKER. Much has been made about Roquan Smith’s future with the team, after the star linebacker publicly expressed his displeasure with the team during contract extension negotiations. Smith “held in” throughout training camp, by participating in meetings but never taking the practice field, and he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on his value. The WILL position is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ and Alan Williams’ defense, and this entire season could be seen as an audition of sorts for Smith’s future in Chicago. Poles placing the franchise tag on Smith next season is still a likely option, but if the Bears don’t think he’s the long-term answer in the middle of the defense they could decide to trade him while his value is high. Smith currently leads the league in tackles, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this year.
WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast
Senator. President. Play-by-play man. Barack Obama is a jack of all trades, as we learned… The post WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast appeared first on Outsider.
Bears open as huge underdogs vs. Cowboys in Week 8
The Chicago Bears (3-4) will battle the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where Chicago will look to build on an impressive prime-time win where all phases excelled. Despite the Bears coming off that dominating 33-14 win over the New England Patriots (3-4), oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their chances on the road against the Cowboys.
What time does the Bears game start?
Find out what time the Bears-Patriots Monday Night Football match-up starts along with where you can watch the game this evening as the teams meet for the 15th time.
COLUMN: Bears' surprising victory gives fans hope
This is not the goofy I expected to be writing today. After the Packers’ debacle against the Commanders, I figured I would be writing something about how bad both franchises are and that they can be basement dwellers together because, I mean, there was no way this team was beating the Patriots in Foxboro. It wasn’t just that, either. It was a primetime game. Monday Night Football. The Bears were 0-9 on their last nine prime time games. Zero. And. Nine. ...
Chicago Bears finally all in on winning following Monday Night Football
After an eccentric Monday Night Football win, it feels like the Chicago Bears have found their stride. They are pacing in the correct direction and a lot of that can be credited to not only the play on the field but the entirety of the coaching staff. After weeks of...
Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade
There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling. “It’s hard to...
Ohio State basketball: Predicting how the season will shake out
The Ohio State basketball team will be back on the court in just under a week when they take on Chaminade in a scrimmage. It will be our first look at a team that is almost completely new. Because this team is so new, it makes it a little hard to project where they will finish the season.
Chicago Bears: Justin Fields showed us something great on Monday
The Chicago Bears played a big-time Monday Night Football game this week and they defeated the New England Patriots by double digits. That’s right, in the year 2022, Chicago Bears defeated Bill Belichick by double digits with a run game and a second-year quarterback. Things change a lot in...
