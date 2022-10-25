CD: Overseeing Technology and Healthcare from a Leadership Position with Jake Lancaster, CMIO and CMO for the Baptist Medical Group. In this episode of Memora Health Care Delivery Podcast, we welcome Dr. Jake Lancaster, CMIO and CMO for the Baptist Medical Group. Chief Medical Information Officers are relatively new in healthcare and they’ve evolved from being in charge of the transition to EHRs to having more administrative duties. Dr. Lancaster explains what he does as a CMIO, the new healthcare technologies that seem exciting to him, and how CMIOs help prioritize them as they come in terms of return on investment clinically and financially. He speaks of dealing with physicians’ burnout and how, as a CMIO, it’s also important for him to focus on the technologies that relieve administrative burdens from physicians and allow them to treat patients better.

