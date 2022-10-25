Read full article on original website
BBC
Black women missing from tech industry, says report
Up to 20,000 black women are "missing" from the tech industry in the UK, according to a joint report by campaigners and a representative body. The report says the proportion of black women in IT is two-and-a-half times smaller than that of the UK workforce as a whole. Campaigning group...
petsplusmag.com
Pure and Natural Pet Adds Distribution with Southeast Pet
(PRESS RELEASE) NORWALK, CT – Pure and Natural Pet expands its business by adding Southeast Pet as a distributor for its natural and USDA Certified Organic Grooming & Wellness products for its signature Pure and Natural Pet line. Beth Sommers, president and chief merchandising officer stated, “Southeast Pet is...
petsplusmag.com
ZYMOX Enzymatic Dermatology Expands Line of Grooming Solutions
(PRESS RELEASE) AUSTIN, TX — Pet King Brands, Inc., the manufacturer of the veterinarian-recommended, industry-leading enzymatic pet care products for small and large animals, announced the expansion of its popular line of ZYMOX grooming products to include the new ZYMOX Advanced Enzymatic Shampoo and ZYMOX Advanced Enzymatic Conditioner that includes Avena Sativa (Oat) Extract for dogs and cats with very sensitive, extremely itchy, dry, or irritated skin.
petsplusmag.com
Vetreska Pet Food Gets $50M Investment
The investment comes from Quest FoF. Vetreska’s online business, including its website for North American markets and its flagship store on Amazon, has been growing rapidly, according to a press release. The firm has partnered with major retail chains and department stores in many countries and regions, including in North America, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea, paving the way for further overseas business expansion.’
salestechstar.com
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
Startup Parrots is using 5G to develop a bird-shaped, AI-powered machine that helps people with disabilities communicate
Its product, called Polly, is an oblong camera that grips onto wheelchairs and provides a 360-degree view.
Mutualink’s Chief Strategy Officer Named as One of the Top Women Leaders in Technology for 2022
WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Mutualink, Inc., is proud to announce that Chrissie Coon, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, is honored to be recognized by Women We Admire as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005926/en/ Chrissie Coon, Chief Strategy Officer, Mutualink (Photo: Business Wire)
petsplusmag.com
Bausch + Lomb Introduces Project Watson Health Care Products for Dogs
(PRESS RELEASE) VAUGHAN, ON — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, announced the introduction of Project Watson health care products for dogs in the United States. The new line of products is specifically formulated to help support dogs’ eyes, ears and overall wellbeing using high quality and naturally inspired ingredients.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
CD: Overseeing Technology and Healthcare from a Leadership Position with Jake Lancaster, CMIO and CMO for the Baptist Medical Group
CD: Overseeing Technology and Healthcare from a Leadership Position with Jake Lancaster, CMIO and CMO for the Baptist Medical Group. In this episode of Memora Health Care Delivery Podcast, we welcome Dr. Jake Lancaster, CMIO and CMO for the Baptist Medical Group. Chief Medical Information Officers are relatively new in healthcare and they’ve evolved from being in charge of the transition to EHRs to having more administrative duties. Dr. Lancaster explains what he does as a CMIO, the new healthcare technologies that seem exciting to him, and how CMIOs help prioritize them as they come in terms of return on investment clinically and financially. He speaks of dealing with physicians’ burnout and how, as a CMIO, it’s also important for him to focus on the technologies that relieve administrative burdens from physicians and allow them to treat patients better.
techunwrapped.com
W3volution is born, ambassador platform of Web 3.0 and the Blockchain ecosystem
With the purpose of bring Web 3.0 closer to society and industryis born the w3volution platform, a startup that makes a multi-format commitment developing three lines of activity: content creation, community and demand activation, and meetings and transformation consultancy. Its activity will include training reports, workshops, events and conferences, among other actions.
Fanatics Announces Appointment of Renowned Global Human Resources Executive and Organizational Leader Orlando Ashford as Chief People Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Today, Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, announced the appointment of highly regarded executive Orlando Ashford to the newly created role of Chief People Officer (CPO) at Fanatics Holdings. In this position, Orlando will work closely with the company’s three distinct businesses – Commerce, Collectibles and Betting & Gaming, while managing global human resources for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005101/en/ Orlando Ashford - Chief People Officer, Fanatics Holdings (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
SAS touts integration with Singapore toolkit to help operationalise responsible AI adoption
SAS Institute has integrated its data analytics management platform with a software toolkit released by Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help financial institutions ensure they are using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly. The move aims to address a common challenge these businesses face incorporating core principles governing the ethical use of AI.
nrn.com
Chili’s parent Brinker promotes new people officer, returns digital chief to role
Brinker International Inc., parent to the Chili’s Grill & Bar casual-dining brand, has promoted Aaron White to chief people officer and returned Wade Allen to chief digital officer, the company said Tuesday. The Dallas-based company, which also owns Maggiano’s Little Italy casual-dining and the It’s Just Wings virtual brands,...
salestechstar.com
Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt
Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
blockchain.news
BaaS to Boost Blockchain Adoption in the Healthcare Market, Study Shows
The enhanced adoption of blockchain as a service (BaaS) is anticipated to boost the blockchain in the healthcare market, according to a report by Research and Markets. Since BaaS entails third-party management and the creation of cloud-based networks needed to build blockchain applications, it seeks to render better scalability, access controls, and customizability in the healthcare sector.
futurumresearch.com
ServiceNow Recently Unveiled the Now Platform Tokyo Release, Designed to Help Drive — and Speed — Business Transformation
Analyst Take: I was pleased to see the unveiling by ServiceNow in the last few weeks of its Now Platform Tokyo release — the timing for which couldn’t be better. It’s safe to say, and perhaps even an understatement, that we are in challenging business times. Inflation, recession, supply chain challenges resulting from both a global pandemic, a war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions between China and the U.S., staff reductions and talent shortages — all combine to create a business environment where being more efficient and more productive is top of mind. Better workflows lead to happier, more productive workers, increased efficiencies, and better-looking bottom lines. They also lead to happier, more loyal customers — the kind who come back and spend more.
PropTech Pioneer Tour24 Names Dorota Firek as VP of Marketing, Announces Deployment of Platform to ECI Group
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Tour24, a mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and gives property management teams the ability to seamlessly manage tours, today announced that ECI Group has started deployment of its platform across its entire portfolio. According to Atlanta-based multifamily owner and developer ECI, 85 percent of tours organized through Tour24 are completed on the day that they are scheduled – and 72 percent occur within an hour. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005244/en/ Dorota Firek, VP of Marketing, Tour24 (Photo: Business Wire)
Valence Security Announces $25M Series A to Scale Delivery of Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Solutions to Customers
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- In just under a year since exiting stealth in 2021, Valence Security, the industry leader in SaaS security remediation, is announcing its $25 million Series A round led by Microsoft’s M12 venture fund with participation from seed investor YL Ventures and additional investors including Porsche Ventures, Akamai Technologies, Alumni Ventures and Michael Fey, CEO of Island and former president of Symantec. This new investment round brings Valence’s total funding to $32 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005190/en/ Valence Security Announces $25M Series A to Scale Delivery of Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Solutions to Customers (Photo: Business Wire)
New Era For Wrike Commences With Notable Customer Milestones And Platform Adoption
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, reports strong growth metrics and major milestones in the areas of year-over-year revenue, customer support, platform feature adoption, and customer deployments and expansions from the likes of Mindbody, Lyft, and Intuit. Most notably, Wrike has seen 60% year-over-year growth in $250K+ accounts, the largest known collaborative work management (CWM) deployment with 140,000 users on one account, a 9.40 CSAT score for support satisfaction, and a 67% increase in adoption of automation features. As a newly independent company under Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital, Wrike is well positioned to take on leadership status in the work management space with a renewed focus on platform innovations and professional services designed to accelerate time to value for companies looking to move fast in today’s economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005886/en/ Meet Wrike, the most powerful work management platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
