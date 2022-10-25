Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chehalis (Chehalis, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chehalis. The crash happened on Saturday at around 2:45 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, Kyle S Fanning, 35-year-old Chehalis man died in the accident. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes in Chehalis on a 2018 Harley Davidson. The...
KOMO News
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington state representative, dies in car crash
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Jamie Walsh, the wife of Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a head-on crash on the Olympic Peninsula on Monday. Jamie Walsh’s car crossed the center line along Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis, and collided with a fully-loaded logging truck, according to Washington State Patrol. She was 58 years old.
q13fox.com
Deputies investigate deadly crash in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a deadly one-car crash Wednesday morning in Olympia. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office...
nbcrightnow.com
Man charged for burying wife alive near Lacey
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.- The man suspected of duct taping his wife's wrists and ankles, stabbing her in the chest, and then burying her alive near Lacey has been formally charged. An has now been charged in Thurston County Superior Court with:. Attempted premeditated murder in the 1st degree. Kidnapping in...
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Grays Harbor County (Grays Harbor County, WA)
The Police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at around 10:40 a.m. The officials stated 58-year-old woman Jamie M Walsh, wife of District state Rep was driving Chrysler 300 southbound on Highway 101 at 78 miles. According to the Washington State Patrol, she crossed the centerline and struck a...
My Clallam County
Clallam County Commissioner charged with DUI
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Commissioner Bill Peach was booked and released on a DUI Tuesday night after posting $10,000 bail. Clallam County Prosecutor Mark Nichols told KONP that he outsourced the matter to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in order to avoid a conflict of interest.
Chronicle
Three Injured In Crash Caused by Illegal U-Turn Near Ethel on Sunday
Three people were injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 12 near Ethel caused by a vehicle making an illegal U-turn Sunday evening. A green 2005 Honda Element driven by 26-year-old Jorge L. Jbocanegralopez reportedly started making an illegal U-turn from eastbound to westbound U.S. Highway 12 between Jackson Highway and Tucker Road when a black 2007 Toyota Camry driving eastbound struck the Element, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
Chronicle
Sirens: Instruments Stolen From School; Officer Helps Elderly Motorist Change Tire; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A camp shovel and vehicle registration were reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 100 block of Virginia Drive just before 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 24. • A Chehalis woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree theft after she allegedly pushed a cart containing $800 worth of groceries out of a store without paying for them.
q13fox.com
Deadly accident on Yelm Highway blocks road (8:00 a.m.)
One person is dead after a crash near Yelm. This happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Yelm Highway. FOX 13's Dan Griffin interviews someone who lives in the area, who says crashes like this happen often.
ghscanner.com
Sheriffs Department Makes Arrest For Murder 2nd Degree
The investigation is just beginning, says the Grays Harbor County Sheriffs Department this afternoon, and have released a few details regarding an investigation into the death of a Westport man. On October 24th at approximately 3:35 P.M. the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a death investigation at the...
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, dies in car collision
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, died in an automobile collision involving a logging truck on Monday, according to a tweet from Rep. JT Wilcox. According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened around 11 a.m. on US 101, south of Cosmopolis at milepost 79. In his...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey man charged after allegedly breaking into home, resisting arrest
A Lacey man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor after allegedly breaking into a house that he previously worked on and then resisting arrest. Wayne Richard Knapp, 46, was charged with residential burglary and resisting arrest by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Oct. 18. Olympia police arrested...
thejoltnews.com
Elderly woman has gone missing, contact if you know whereabouts
Tumwater police are keeping an eye out for a 68-year-old woman they believe is missing. Roberta A. Hartnell was last seen near Buttercup Street on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., when she left on foot with her son, Chris Haegen, but did not return to the adult family home that she lives in, police said Monday.
Olympia officers recover bag full of cash, meth, heroin, fentanyl pills
Olympia police found a bag full of drugs that a suspect discarded in the bushes after stealing a woman’s purse, according to the police department. Earlier this month, officers were called to an argument between a man and a woman. Witnesses told officers they saw the man take the...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100K for Woman Blamed for I-5 Crash in South Lewis County That Severely Injured Motorist
An Everett woman who lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 5 near Winlock and Toledo on Wednesday, causing both her vehicle and another vehicle to roll, has been charged with vehicular assault for allegedly being under the influence at the time of the crash. A Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man, 35, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 5
A 35-year-old Chehalis man has died following a crash on Interstate 5 Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kyle S. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes at mile marker 75 in Chehalis at about 2:45 p.m. on a 2018 Harley Davidson when the crash occurred, according to the state patrol. He moved across two lanes and accelerated at a “rapid rate,” the state patrol reported.
Chronicle
Driver Involved in Crash That Killed 7-Year-Old in Thurston County Faces Vehicular Homicide, DUI Charges
A 27-year-old woman from Olympia faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI after she reportedly caused an accident that killed a 7-year-old child on state Route 510 on Thursday morning. A memo from the Washington State Patrol stated a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on state Route 510 near...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 25, 2022
• BONNIE L. KNAPP, 77, Napavine, died Oct. 20 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • ARLENE A. ROBERTSON, 74, Olympia, died Oct. 21 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
KXRO.com
Pacific County burn ban lifted
The temporary burn ban is lifted as of today in Pacific County. Pacific County Fire Marshal Shawn Humphreys announced that normal burning activities can resume today. On July 15, the county implemented the ban, joining other regional counties to place the restrictions on outdoor burning. With recent rain, officials have...
