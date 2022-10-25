ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

q13fox.com

Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
YELM, WA
KOMO News

Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington state representative, dies in car crash

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Jamie Walsh, the wife of Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a head-on crash on the Olympic Peninsula on Monday. Jamie Walsh’s car crossed the center line along Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis, and collided with a fully-loaded logging truck, according to Washington State Patrol. She was 58 years old.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly crash in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a deadly one-car crash Wednesday morning in Olympia. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office...
OLYMPIA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man charged for burying wife alive near Lacey

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.- The man suspected of duct taping his wife's wrists and ankles, stabbing her in the chest, and then burying her alive near Lacey has been formally charged. An has now been charged in Thurston County Superior Court with:. Attempted premeditated murder in the 1st degree. Kidnapping in...
LACEY, WA
My Clallam County

Clallam County Commissioner charged with DUI

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Commissioner Bill Peach was booked and released on a DUI Tuesday night after posting $10,000 bail. Clallam County Prosecutor Mark Nichols told KONP that he outsourced the matter to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in order to avoid a conflict of interest.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Three Injured In Crash Caused by Illegal U-Turn Near Ethel on Sunday

Three people were injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 12 near Ethel caused by a vehicle making an illegal U-turn Sunday evening. A green 2005 Honda Element driven by 26-year-old Jorge L. Jbocanegralopez reportedly started making an illegal U-turn from eastbound to westbound U.S. Highway 12 between Jackson Highway and Tucker Road when a black 2007 Toyota Camry driving eastbound struck the Element, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
ETHEL, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Instruments Stolen From School; Officer Helps Elderly Motorist Change Tire; Morton and Mossyrock Reports

• A camp shovel and vehicle registration were reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 100 block of Virginia Drive just before 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 24. • A Chehalis woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree theft after she allegedly pushed a cart containing $800 worth of groceries out of a store without paying for them.
CENTRALIA, WA
ghscanner.com

Sheriffs Department Makes Arrest For Murder 2nd Degree

The investigation is just beginning, says the Grays Harbor County Sheriffs Department this afternoon, and have released a few details regarding an investigation into the death of a Westport man. On October 24th at approximately 3:35 P.M. the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a death investigation at the...
WESTPORT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey man charged after allegedly breaking into home, resisting arrest

A Lacey man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor after allegedly breaking into a house that he previously worked on and then resisting arrest. Wayne Richard Knapp, 46, was charged with residential burglary and resisting arrest by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Oct. 18. Olympia police arrested...
LACEY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Elderly woman has gone missing, contact if you know whereabouts

Tumwater police are keeping an eye out for a 68-year-old woman they believe is missing. Roberta A. Hartnell was last seen near Buttercup Street on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., when she left on foot with her son, Chris Haegen, but did not return to the adult family home that she lives in, police said Monday.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Man, 35, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 5

A 35-year-old Chehalis man has died following a crash on Interstate 5 Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kyle S. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes at mile marker 75 in Chehalis at about 2:45 p.m. on a 2018 Harley Davidson when the crash occurred, according to the state patrol. He moved across two lanes and accelerated at a “rapid rate,” the state patrol reported.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 25, 2022

• BONNIE L. KNAPP, 77, Napavine, died Oct. 20 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • ARLENE A. ROBERTSON, 74, Olympia, died Oct. 21 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
NAPAVINE, WA
KXRO.com

Pacific County burn ban lifted

The temporary burn ban is lifted as of today in Pacific County. Pacific County Fire Marshal Shawn Humphreys announced that normal burning activities can resume today. On July 15, the county implemented the ban, joining other regional counties to place the restrictions on outdoor burning. With recent rain, officials have...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

