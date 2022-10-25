Read full article on original website
Kathy Gage
2d ago
how much more can seniors cut back on. they r already cutting back on medication and groceries?
Bright Health ending Oklahoma insurance options
Bright Health plans will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country, including Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma opens programs to help with water bills
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has opened online applications for its Low Income Home Water Assistance Programs. The programs provide funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. OKDHS offers a Non-Emergency Water Bill Pay Program and the Water Crisis Program. LIHWAP is a...
KTEN.com
New Oklahoma laws aim to retain veterans
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed five bills into law Tuesday that expand benefits to veterans and their families. One of the new laws extends the same sales tax exemption to surviving unmarried partners of military personnel who died in the line of duty. Another law provides total income tax exemption on military retirement benefits.
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
kswo.com
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
KOCO
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority gives initial approval for preliminary 2023 budget
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority gave initial approval to the agency's preliminary 2023 budget. On Tuesday, the board approved $44 million that will go toward Oklahoma's electronic tolling system. The money would pay for a five-year contract extension with the companies currently maintaining the turnpikes. The budget...
kswo.com
Gubernatorial Forum on Agriculture held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association held a gubernatorial candidate forum on Tuesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in the Prairie Building. The forum was moderated by the Director of Farm Programming for the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network. Incumbent Republican candidate Governor Kevin...
oklahomawatch.org
What Stitt Has and Hasn’t Done to Address Oklahoma’s Poor Health Outcomes
Sedentary lifestyles, poverty, lack of insurance and poor access to medical and mental health care plague Oklahomans, ranking the state among the nation’s unhealthiest. Gov. Kevin Stitt promised to use his business acumen to make Oklahoma top-10 in public health. Four years later, and days from an election to...
OKC VeloCity
OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
KTUL
Six years since Oklahoma voters approved SQ781 and lawmakers haven't funded rehab efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lawmakers are putting a spotlight on criminal justice reform. At an interim study on Monday, state leaders and advocates from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tackle a major funding issue. Back in 2016, Oklahomans voted in favor of two...
southwestledger.news
Distributor of tainted hand sanitizer files for bankruptcy
OKLAHOMA CITY — The company that distributed some, if not all, of the hand sanitizer stored at three Bordwine Development sites in Grady County has ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy. A flurry of complaints and lawsuits allege its products were contaminated with methanol blamed for several injuries and...
Starter homes are hard to come by in Oklahoma City
Even as OKC is ranked in the top four cities to buy affordable starter homes, the options are still limited for first-time home buyers.
KTUL
Stitt joins 18 governors to oppose Biden's proposed project labor agreement mandate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration opposing the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council's proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month that requires Project Labor Agreements...
News On 6
Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest
Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown.
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection
ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt joins 18 other governors to oppose Biden Administration's proposed Union Labor agreement
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration in opposition to the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council’s proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order which requires Project...
KOCO
Millions of dollars to keep people out of prison, jail in Oklahoma is nowhere to be found
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tens of millions of dollars that were supposed to keep people out of prison or jail in Oklahoma are nowhere to be found. Back in 2016, a state question, approved by voters, required money that would have been spent on housing inmates with low-level drug offenses to be redirected toward drug rehab and other care.
