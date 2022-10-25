Read full article on original website
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
The sell-off in Chinese stocks is 'disconnected from fundamentals' and presents an opportunity to investors, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says
Chinese stocks crashed on Monday after Xi Jinping cemented his third term of power over the weekend. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic called the Chinese sell-off "disconnected from fundamentals." "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery," he said. Chinese stocks plunged on Monday after President...
Xi Jinping's Rising Power Forces China's Wealthiest To 'Execute Their Fire Escape Plans'
China's wealthiest are pulling the trigger on exit plans amid rising pessimism building on the future of the world's second-largest economy after Xi Jinping clinched another five-year term for himself as the country's top leader. What Happened: Xi getting re-elected for the third term is a tipping point for Beijing's...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off
Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher in sympathy with Canopy Growth Corp CGC after the company announced it created a U.S. holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. What Else?. Canopy says the...
China's 'Wartime Cabinet' Is Complete: What Xi Jinping's Loyalists Mean For US Stocks, Investing, Chip Sector, Taiwan
Xi Jinping has been confirmed for a third five-year mandate as Chinese Communist Party general secretary. Were he to complete his third term, he would become the longest-running paramount leader since Mao Zedong. The news sent shockwaves across China’s stock market. In one day, the country's domestic equity market saw...
Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Fed Pivot, Boris Johnson And Tesla - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, October 24:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Slip, Dollar Steadies After China Market Slump. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Monday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors took a cautious stance on risk heading into what could be a make-or-break week for global stock markets.
Xi Jinping Effect: Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Chinese Stocks Are Nosediving Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are nosediving in the premarket session on Monday amid fears over President Xi Jinping maintaining dominance following the weeklong Party Congress that concluded on Saturday. Fears of more stringent regulations are pushing these stocks deeper into the red. The China and Hong Kong market plunged earlier in...
What's Going On With Alibaba Shares
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading higher by 8.21% to $68.41 Wednesday morning. Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading higher and rebounding after Chinese President Xi won his 3rd term and selected loyalists to the Politburo Standing Committee. Chinese stocks have been extremely volatile this...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 53 companies reached new 52-week lows. Canon CAJ was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH was the biggest loser, trading down 2396.88% to...
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Awaiting the "A-Team": Amazon and Apple Prepare to Report as Market Digests a Mixed Earnings Picture, Above-Expectations GDP
(Thursday Market Open) Get ready for a ride with the “A-Team.” Nope, that’s not a reference to a 1980s TV show. We’re talking about this afternoon when Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN report their latest results, making this one of the most important days of earnings season.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and more
(LVS) – Las Vegas Sands reported a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, while revenue beat analyst forecasts. The casino operator's results are still being impacted by China's Covid-19 policies, which are crimping business In Macau. However, Las Vegas Sands shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
msn.com
U.S. stocks end mostly lower with Nasdaq, S&P 500 snapping 3-day winning streak as tech stumbles after disappointing earnings
U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Wednesday as investors digested disappointing results from tech behemoths Microsoft and Alphabet, while reassessing the Federal Reserve’s path after the Bank of Canada delivered a smaller-than-expected rate hike. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 2.37 points,...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
