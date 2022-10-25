ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

How did Monday's rain impact drought conditions for Oklahoma farmers?

By Jeanette Quezada
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFF5J_0ilLKMYN00

Monday's rain brought much-needed relief to farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought felt throughout Oklahoma, but how much rain does it take to bust that drought?

“Every farmer every rancher…for the last 100 years always prays for rain," David Rollandini, Oklahoma farmer and rancher said.

Rollandini said the drought devastated ponds and hay on his two farms. A crisis that rings true for hundreds of farmers across Oklahoma. Fellow rancher Jimmy Henson tells me their need for water is dire.

“We’re going to need some heavy downpours to get some water to runoff to fill the ponds," Henson said.

Although we are expected to get one-to-three inches of rain from Monday's system, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said we still need 9-12 more inches to bust the drought. Henson said farmers and ranchers rely on rain for survival.

"Your ranchers and farmers…they watch the forecast, probably as much as anybody I know," Henson said.

That forecast created by professionals like 2 News Oklahoma Meteorologist Brandon Wholey .

“We saw a healthy amount of rain, today across eastern Oklahoma, still expecting another batch of rain of showers and storms, to move overnight tonight through your Tuesday morning, but it’s just not enough to get rid of the drought, we need a whole lot more rain to get rid of the drought across the area," Wholey said.

For Oklahoma farmers, water is not just essential for their livestock and crops, it's a lifeline for their bottom line.

“When it’s your life, blood, of your operation…it’s something you pay close attention to," Henson said.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Good rain coming to Oklahoma

With recent rain slightly helping the Oklahoma drought, there is more good rainfall on the way!. Look for an area of low pressure to swing pretty well south, and travel over north Texas Thursday and Friday. Much of the severe weather chances will likely stay south, but a strong storm or two may form in SW Oklahoma Thursday night into the overnight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

How much rain fell during the recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans saw a steady amount of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved through the state. The Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation shows that some areas received as much as 4 inches of rain, while the Oklahoma City metro saw around 2 inches. Below is a range of rainfall totals for various regions in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

La Nina likely means a drier winter for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released their Winter 2022-2023 outlook late last week. Based on the trends that they have seen, they will predict that La Nina will return for the third winter in a row. La Nina and El Nino, make up ENSO, or El Nino Southern Oscillation. This pertains to the sea surface temperatures of the Eastern Equitorial Pacific. In a La Nina pattern like we have again, the colder water from deep below is able to rise to the surface, in a process called upwelling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bristownews.com

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report

Eucha: October 16. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and points. Comments: With the City of Tulsa drawing water out of Eucha to keep Spavinaw Lake full for water supply in Tulsa the boat ramp and launching areas around the “gigging flats” is virtually unusable. Expect the lake water level to continue to drop about a foot a week. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!

There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
abandonedway.com

Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma

I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power As Strong Winds Sweep Across Parts Of The State

Thousands of Oklahomans are waking up without power on Tuesday morning as strong winds and some storms sweep across parts of the state. Currently, around 1,406 OG&E customers are without power around the state. According to the PSO Outage map, nearly 1,646 customers are facing outages. Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are reporting that around 3,278 customers are without power.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

OG&E official addresses rate increase for Oklahomans

OG&E's vice president of marketing and communication spoke with KOCO about the most recent rate increase and the decisions that went into it. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
news9.com

Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains

Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy