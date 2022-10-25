How did Monday's rain impact drought conditions for Oklahoma farmers?

Monday's rain brought much-needed relief to farmers and ranchers impacted by the drought felt throughout Oklahoma, but how much rain does it take to bust that drought?

“Every farmer every rancher…for the last 100 years always prays for rain," David Rollandini, Oklahoma farmer and rancher said.

Rollandini said the drought devastated ponds and hay on his two farms. A crisis that rings true for hundreds of farmers across Oklahoma. Fellow rancher Jimmy Henson tells me their need for water is dire.

“We’re going to need some heavy downpours to get some water to runoff to fill the ponds," Henson said.

Although we are expected to get one-to-three inches of rain from Monday's system, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said we still need 9-12 more inches to bust the drought. Henson said farmers and ranchers rely on rain for survival.

"Your ranchers and farmers…they watch the forecast, probably as much as anybody I know," Henson said.

That forecast created by professionals like 2 News Oklahoma Meteorologist Brandon Wholey .

“We saw a healthy amount of rain, today across eastern Oklahoma, still expecting another batch of rain of showers and storms, to move overnight tonight through your Tuesday morning, but it’s just not enough to get rid of the drought, we need a whole lot more rain to get rid of the drought across the area," Wholey said.

For Oklahoma farmers, water is not just essential for their livestock and crops, it's a lifeline for their bottom line.

“When it’s your life, blood, of your operation…it’s something you pay close attention to," Henson said.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --