Prediction: Oregon Ducks to beat out Miami, USC for coveted offensive line recruit
The Oregon Ducks have landed four class of 2023 offensive linemen in the month of October. And it doesn't look like offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is going to be slowing down any time soon. In fact, Oregon may be adding another pledge into the fold. Prediction: Fox Crader to Oregon Ducks Class ...
OSU women's basketball: Talia von Oelhoffen named to preseason all-Pac-12 team
Oregon State sophomore guard Talia von Oelhoffen has been named to the preseason all-Pac-12 team. The announcement was made as part of the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball media day in San Francisco. This is the second time von Oelhoffen has been named to the team. She was also recognized...
Oregon vs. Cal Score Predictions
Oregon will face off against the Cal Golden Bears this Saturday in what should be one of the easier games on the conference slate. If last season taught us anything, it's that you can't take any games for granted and you need to bring your best to the table every week.
Oregon’s Kelly Graves hopes rigorous offseason inspection of program returns Ducks to women’s basketball prominence
Kelly Graves, as he’s prone to do following every season, gave the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program a thorough inspection after the 2021-22 campaign. But this was no ordinary examination. This was a microscope focused at every corner of the program. By the time Graves and his coaching staff finished, he had seven typed pages of notes detailing needed repairs.
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
Oregon AD Rob Mullens: Ducks have ‘very strong resume’ for College Football Playoff consideration
Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens knows what it takes to reach the College Football Playoff, having four years on the CFP selection committee including two as chair. One week before the initial CFP rankings are released, Mullens believes the No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12), who took sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 after defeating UCLA last week, have a “very strong resume” based on their strength of schedule and other metrics.
High school cross-country: RedHawks, Spartans, Raiders to battle for district titles
South Albany’s boys cross-country team appears ready to possibly improve on last year’s postseason results as it prepares for Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference district meet. The RedHawks are the favorite to win the team title on the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course at Willamette Mission State Park, about seven miles...
High school roundup: Bulldogs edge Raiders in boys soccer
Neil Morse and Jonathan Fiscal scored goals as West Albany rallied from an early deficit Tuesday to defeat visiting Crescent Valley 2-1 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Morse scored unassisted in the 30th minute and Henry Catlin assisted on Fiscal’s game-winner in the 75th. “CV scored early...
Oregon State pioneers new method for recycling plastic
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Many people know the motto, "reduce, reuse, recycle." But what is the good of recycling if what people are putting in the bin is not truly being recycled?. Scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) may be close to solving this problem for good. They have developed a new process for recycling that would eliminate the most challenging step: sorting the material. This is usually done by number. The small numbers surrounded by arrows are stamped into virtually all plastic products.
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Oct. 26)
“100 Views of Oregon,” through Friday, Oct. 28, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Twenty regional artists share their views of life across Oregon. More than 100 pieces of artwork on display. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus during events. Information: tina.green.price@oregonstate.edu. Live music...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Boo!: Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 26)
Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts. Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11...
Spotlight: Last call for the taste of fall
Taste of fallThompson’s Mills State Heritage Site in Shedd will hold its final cider-pressing event of the season from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. People of all ages are invited to help make cider the old-fashioned way: on a hand-operated press. Consider this a pressing matter: You can taste the cider, help make it, get a jug to take home and tour Oregon’s only surviving water-powered mill, built in 1858.
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
Oregon couple celebrates their 80th wedding anniversary
Elton and Betty Denner are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary with a celebration in Newberg. The secret to their successful marriage is communication.
Backyard burning in Linn County open for the season
The Linn County Fire Defense Board has lifted its burn ban. Backyard burning is open until Dec. 15. It will open again after that on March 1. The burn season usually starts Oct. 1, but the board delayed the start of burn season because of a lack of rain and the risk of fire spread.
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
What percent of Salem is white?
Salem is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Salem?
