whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
wearegreenbay.com
Three Wisconsin teenagers sustain serious injuries after crashing stolen car into a tree
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a tree in Milwaukee County on Tuesday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Good Hope Road. Officers...
WBAY Green Bay
SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding theft suspect at Froedtert
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the theft suspect at Froedtert Health Clinic in Menomonee Falls. Police say it happened on Oct. 7 at 3:40 p.m. According to police, the suspect stole an employee's wallet from an employee area and later used...
WISN
Waukesha Parade victims comforted by Labrador retriever during trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Victims who spent countless hours at the Waukesha County courthouse had a special room and a special four-legged friend to comfort them throughout the trial. WISN 12 News got to meet Pepper, the county's comfort dog. The Labrador retriever spent time with victims during the three...
Murder-suicide: All 6 Hartland fire victims suffered gunshot wounds
All six Hartland apartment fire victims who were killed last week suffered a single gunshot wound, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko announced Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
ozaukeepress.com
A terrifying lie
Man with heavy accent who called police department to report an active shooter sends students running from school in ‘absolutely terrifying and traumatizing’ incident at Port High. WITH HIS GUN DRAWN, Port Washington police officer Jason Bergin, who serves as the school resource officer, guarded students as they...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fatal shooting; no contest plea to amended charge
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Armani Jackson of Milwaukee appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a plea hearing. He's accused in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan boy on Oct. 29, 2021. During Tuesday's hearing, the state moved to amend count one to second-degree intentional homicide. The court allowed the amendment. Jackson then entered a no contest plea to the amended count.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'
MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
CBS 58
'Families are getting closure': Waukesha community reacts to Brooks' guilty verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It was an emotional day outside the Waukesha County Courthouse once Darrell Brooks' guilty verdicts rolled out. Waukesha community members say justice has been served. It was a tense but gratifying day for the Waukesha community. Community members with ties to the Waukesha Christmas parade...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Injured Port Washington officer ran after suspects, squad hit during pursuit
An injured Port Washington police officer ran after two men prosecutors say took off from their vehicle during a pursuit, sprinting across all four lanes of I-43 before they were arrested on multiple charges. One was found hiding his head in a plastic planter.
WISN
'Sweetest little girls ever,' father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide speaks out
HARTLAND, Wis. — It was Friday, Oct. 21, detectives arrived at Kyle Kleemeier's home to break the devastating news. His two daughters, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, were found dead inside their Hartland apartment along with their mom, Jessica McKisick, her husband, Connor McKisick, and their two twin half-brothers.
I-TEAM: Driver faces lesser charge after killing pedestrian in Milwaukee
A driver is facing a lesser charge after killing a pedestrian in a crash so loud, it set off a ShotSpotter Alert. The driver, 23-year-old Christdon Gordon, remained on the scene and was arrested.
Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID’d as 2 adults, 4 children
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. All six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland, police said in a statement Sunday. The adults who died were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in connection with the mayhem last November in Waukesha,...
