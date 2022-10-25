Read full article on original website
The Greek
2d ago
He should know about fatherless kids,he has always neglected his kids
7
Gisele Bundchen ‘Likes’ Post About Being in a Relationship With Someone ‘Inconsistent’ Amid Tom Brady Marriage Woes
Reading between the lines? Gisele Bündchen has remained tight-lipped on the state of her marriage to Tom Brady — but the model seemingly dropped a subtle hint about what's on her mind. Bündchen, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 11, to show support for purpose coach Jay Shetty's insight on rocky relationships. "You can't […]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
Ben Affleck Looks Relieved To Be Home After Miami Trip With J Lo As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Ben Affleck appeared beyond relieved to be home after a trip to Miami with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor wasted no time, jumping off his private jet after a weekend away with his significant other on the heels of rumors he's "not happy" in his three-month marriage.
Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions
Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, shares a quote about relationships amid the athlete’s divorce
Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan knows how to call it quits from the athlete. Moynahan took to social media to share a quote from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon while Brady is divorcing Gisele Bündchen. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to...
Gisele was seen in Miami — solo. Now we hear she and Tom Brady have divorce lawyers
The rumor mill kicked into high gear when paps caught Gisele Bundchen the past couple of days walking around in Miami by herself sans wedding ring.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans know exactly who Gisele Bündchen should date next after she and Tom Brady both reportedly hire divorce lawyers
Following weeks of speculation into their marriage, on Tuesday it was reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have both retained divorce lawyers and are now proceeding with their conscious uncoupling. It’s no small secret that Brady and Bündchen...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown made a shirt with Tom Brady’s wife on it & all proceeds go to fatherless children
Oh man, Antonio Brown is messed up. He is now selling T-shirts with Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele on them for 50 dollars and claims that all proceeds will go to fatherless children. Antonio Brown keeps clowning Tom Brady and it maybe working. Tom Brady looks lost on the football...
CBS Sports
NFL investigating officials after video appears to show them getting autograph from Mike Evans, per report
Two NFL officials may have found themselves in hot water due to their actions following the Carolina Panthers' 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 on Sunday. According to NFL Media, the league is reviewing an incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Must Pay Moving Truck Driver Over $1 Million
AB reportedly assaulted the moving truck driver in February of 2020. Back in February 2020, Antonio Brown was going through numerous behavioral issues. He was out of the league, and every other day there was a huge scandal involving himself. One of those scandals involved a moving truck driver who made a delivery on his property.
Antonio Brown Announces Decision On Kanye West, Donda Sports
Earlier this year, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports organization. West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for his collection of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks. Despite heavy backlash from the vast majority of West's business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors
At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Tua Tagovailoa Net Worth, Salary Revealed
There may not be a player in the NFL receiving more attention this season than… The post Tua Tagovailoa Net Worth, Salary Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Posts Cryptic Message Amid Rumors
Actress Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, appeared to acknowledge the quarterback's reported impending divorce in a cryptic Instagram post. Moynihan, 51, who dated Brady from 2004-06 and has a son with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, shared a quote from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon on her personal IG account over the weekend.
NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game
With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
Tom Brady celebrates a 'perfect night' amid Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors
Tom Brady celebrated a Tampa Bay Buccaneers win by fishing with his son. The NFL quarterback shared a photo to Instagram as he continues to field divorce rumors.
