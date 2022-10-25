Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

DENVER (AP) — A grand jury is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police after calling 911 for roadside assistance and while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis. The parents of Christian Glass last month called for accountability, saying they believe officers needlessly escalated the June 10 situation in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, leading to their son’s death. Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum announced Wednesday that she is presenting the case to a grand jury, which was empaneled Tuesday and will meet several times during November. “This is a step in the right direction, but the community has a long way to go to get justice for Christian,” said Siddhartha Rathod, attorney for Glass’ parents.

