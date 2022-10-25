Read full article on original website
Related
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Austin Stoker dies age 92: The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault On Precinct 13 - passes away in LA
Austin Stoker has died aged 92. The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault on Precinct 13 - passed away on Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Robin Stoker - his wife of 43 years -...
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Halloween Ends Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Without His Mask
In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
IGN
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
Digital Trends
Best horror movies on HBO Max
While there’s never a better time to watch all our favorite horror films than October, HBO Max’s prolific lineup of genre titles is worth sinking your teeth into all year round. And like any streamer, the door is always rotating, with new titles landing on the platform from month to month while others leave.
Collider
How to Watch James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'
James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.
Stephen King Reacts To Terrifier 2, Which Has People Throwing Up In Theaters
Stephen King tweets out a short review of Terrifier 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
NME
Here are the best-reviewed horror films on Netflix UK
Horror films might be overlooked as potential award season candidates, but that doesn’t mean the genre is a stranger to rapturous critical appraisal. Between word-of-mouth hits (Terrifier 2) to blockbuster epics (The Quiet Place), the genre is arguably more varied than ever thanks to streaming services which place experimental shlock next to big-budget scares.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
Business Insider
The 'Friday the 13th' series includes 12 horror movies — here's where to watch them all this Halloween season
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The "Friday the 13th" franchise has grown to include 12 movies since debuting in 1980. Films in the slasher series are currently spread between AMC Plus ($7/month) and HBO Max ($10/month). You can also rent or buy "Friday...
The best horror films of the 21st century? You can’t go past It Follows
If you are casting about for a movie to watch this Halloween, you have to watch – or rewatch – It Follows, which is heart-racing perfection
Comments / 0