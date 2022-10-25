ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Daily Pick 3” game were:

2-9-5

(two, nine, five)

