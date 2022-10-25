The LSU women’s basketball team gets back on the court Thursday for the second season under coach Kim Mulkey, but it's not exactly a “lights, camera, action” situation. The Tigers, who earned a No. 14 preseason ranking in the coaches top 25 poll that was released Wednesday, play Mississippi College in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first of two exhibition games before the season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 7. Admission is free.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO