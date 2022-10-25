ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Fourth-ranked Southern Lab, No. 5 Kentwood see even matchup for rivalry's return

Some coaches hate late-season district games because they do not always prepare a team for the playoffs, but Southern Lab and Kentwood have no complaints. “Coach (Jonathan) Foster does a great job with that program,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “From watching them on film, you can tell they have size. They’re fast and physical. And they are hitting on all cylinders.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

Southside climbs to No. 9 in latest LSWA Class 5A Poll

Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Archbishop Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 30, Plaquemine 11, Northwood-Shreveport 10, Archbishop Shaw 2, Leesville 2. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 7-1 2) E.D. White...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown

Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball to begin Year Two under Kim Mulkey with exhibition game Thursday

The LSU women’s basketball team gets back on the court Thursday for the second season under coach Kim Mulkey, but it's not exactly a “lights, camera, action” situation. The Tigers, who earned a No. 14 preseason ranking in the coaches top 25 poll that was released Wednesday, play Mississippi College in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first of two exhibition games before the season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 7. Admission is free.
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thibodaux High School football team will have a game with Terrebonne High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
THIBODAUX, LA
LSU Reveille

Four star safety hopes to bring a national championship to his hometown

Throughout this season, LSU’s defense, especially the secondary, has been uncertain and constantly changing. With players adapting to new positions in the secondary, the coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting class as an opportunity to secure more depth to their defense. LSU has landed three safeties in the 2023...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert

Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young

The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week

The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

New principal name at Lerosen Preparatory School in Lafayette

The Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday that James Rollins has been selected as principal of Lerosen Preparatory School. Rollins brings more than 25 years of experience as an educator to this new leadership role, according to an LPSS statement, including his most recent positions as itinerant assistant principal at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center and Carencro High School, as well as assistant principal at Lafayette High School. Prior to that, he taught physical science, health, physical education, ACT prep, and world geography.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

