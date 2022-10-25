Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Fourth-ranked Southern Lab, No. 5 Kentwood see even matchup for rivalry's return
Some coaches hate late-season district games because they do not always prepare a team for the playoffs, but Southern Lab and Kentwood have no complaints. “Coach (Jonathan) Foster does a great job with that program,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “From watching them on film, you can tell they have size. They’re fast and physical. And they are hitting on all cylinders.”
1037thegame.com
Southside climbs to No. 9 in latest LSWA Class 5A Poll
Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Archbishop Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 30, Plaquemine 11, Northwood-Shreveport 10, Archbishop Shaw 2, Leesville 2. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 7-1 2) E.D. White...
theadvocate.com
Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown
Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
Third-party tickets purchased for JSU vs. SU football game will not be honored, JSU says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days before the BoomBox Classic matchup, Jackson State released a statement stating any tickets purchased through a third-party such as Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, or StubHub, will not be accepted for the game. School officials added tickets purchased only through their official ‘Impact Tickets’ site will...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball to begin Year Two under Kim Mulkey with exhibition game Thursday
The LSU women’s basketball team gets back on the court Thursday for the second season under coach Kim Mulkey, but it's not exactly a “lights, camera, action” situation. The Tigers, who earned a No. 14 preseason ranking in the coaches top 25 poll that was released Wednesday, play Mississippi College in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first of two exhibition games before the season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 7. Admission is free.
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly Provides Injury Updates on Key Players
The LSU Tigers are using their bye week to prep for the annual rivalry game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, while also using this time to get healthy. Tigers head coach Brian Kelly provided injury updates during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, offering insight into where some of his key starters stand at the moment.
Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Thibodaux High School football team will have a game with Terrebonne High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
LSU Reveille
Four star safety hopes to bring a national championship to his hometown
Throughout this season, LSU’s defense, especially the secondary, has been uncertain and constantly changing. With players adapting to new positions in the secondary, the coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting class as an opportunity to secure more depth to their defense. LSU has landed three safeties in the 2023...
theadvocate.com
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22. “I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
LSU bowl projections trending up as Tigers' record improves going into season's final month
Before the season started, and certainly after LSU lost its season opener to Florida State, there were some national bowl projections that said the Tigers wouldn’t even make it to the postseason. How the perception of LSU’s season, and its postseason fortunes, have changed. While the Tigers aren’t...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Too early to call Kim Mulkey's LSU team the hunted, but excitement abounds
There’s a seat on the LSU women’s basketball bench marked with white athletic tape. It’s where the point guard is supposed to be during team huddles and where the backup point sits during the game. No one has to ask who sits in that spot. A tougher...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
Kim Mulkey and LSU Add Commitment From 2023 Five-Star Aalyah Del Rosario
The No. 1 post player in the 2023 class is a Tiger, joins high school teammate Angelica Velez.
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly gives his thoughts on LSU fans rushing field, then realizes SEC may be listening
LSU football coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday that he wasn't expecting to see fans rushing onto the field after his team's 45-20 victory over Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium. Kelly was in the middle of a post-game interview with CBS when his security crew brought it to his attention. "I...
theadvocate.com
Here's where the SEC coaches see Kim Mulkey's LSU squad landing in the standings
Kim Mulkey continues to raise the perception of the LSU women’s basketball program. Two of Mulkey’s players were named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference women’s basketball team, and the Tigers were picked to finished third in the standings in a vote by league coaches released Wednesday. Last...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
thecomeback.com
Brian Kelly gets brutally honest about Bryce Young
The LSU Tigers are coming off of their most dominant win of the season when they blasted the previously unbeaten Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in a totally lopsided win. But despite the big win, the team won’t have all that much time to celebrate as they now face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an even bigger game this weekend.
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
theadvocate.com
New principal name at Lerosen Preparatory School in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday that James Rollins has been selected as principal of Lerosen Preparatory School. Rollins brings more than 25 years of experience as an educator to this new leadership role, according to an LPSS statement, including his most recent positions as itinerant assistant principal at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center and Carencro High School, as well as assistant principal at Lafayette High School. Prior to that, he taught physical science, health, physical education, ACT prep, and world geography.
