NEW ORLEANS — The tensions are rising between the City of New Orleans and trash collector Metro Service Group. This comes as the city says metro service group must fulfill its contract or step aside. City officials want to replace Metro as the trash hauler for Service Area 2, which includes Lakeview, Gentilly, New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward, claiming Metro is not operating under the terms of their contract which calls for twice a week collection.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO