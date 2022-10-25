ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

nolaborn
2d ago

how about making legal dump sites. instead of using every little excuse to lock people up or fine them. because when it's big corporations doing this nothing happens, and the stuff corporations dump is far more dangerous for the environment.

WWL

City clashes with Metro Service Group over trash collection

NEW ORLEANS — The tensions are rising between the City of New Orleans and trash collector Metro Service Group. This comes as the city says metro service group must fulfill its contract or step aside. City officials want to replace Metro as the trash hauler for Service Area 2, which includes Lakeview, Gentilly, New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward, claiming Metro is not operating under the terms of their contract which calls for twice a week collection.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Gretna Park Apartments residents complain of mold, raw sewage

Residents at Gretna Park are crying out for help from the city. Many have been left to live with molded walls, leaking hot water heaters, backed-up plumbing and raw sewage in their tubs and sinks. Keshawn Harris has lived there since 2020 with her kids, saying, "The toilets have not...
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in West Lake Forest, police say

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in West Lake Forest. They found a man suffering from bullet wounds in the 6600 block of Coveview Court at around 3:13 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police placed at least a dozen evidence markers in a parking lot and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mayor Cantrell presents spending plan that includes a cut to NOPD budget

NEW ORLEANS — The relationship between the New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the city council has been strained in recent months. They’ve clashed over public safety; the mayor’s travel expenses and a proposed charter change amendment giving the council confirmation power over the mayor’s top appointees.
