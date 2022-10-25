Read full article on original website
nolaborn
2d ago
how about making legal dump sites. instead of using every little excuse to lock people up or fine them. because when it's big corporations doing this nothing happens, and the stuff corporations dump is far more dangerous for the environment.
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
fox8live.com
Underwater sill built to keep salty Gulf water from creeping up historically low Miss. River
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday completed a multi-million dollar project to build an underwater levee designed to block saltwater from creeping up the drought-stricken Mississippi River. Officials are hoping the sill will protect water intakes in Belle Chasse, New Orleans, and Jefferson...
‘They’re actually in need’, NOLA residents search for utility assistance as Entergy’s moratorium expires
"We are in an inflated recession, we need these funds actually to carry us through because a lot of people are living on the poverty line or in poverty stricken conditions," said NOLA resident.
City clashes with Metro Service Group over trash collection
NEW ORLEANS — The tensions are rising between the City of New Orleans and trash collector Metro Service Group. This comes as the city says metro service group must fulfill its contract or step aside. City officials want to replace Metro as the trash hauler for Service Area 2, which includes Lakeview, Gentilly, New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward, claiming Metro is not operating under the terms of their contract which calls for twice a week collection.
fox8live.com
Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
WDSU
Gretna Park Apartments residents complain of mold, raw sewage
Residents at Gretna Park are crying out for help from the city. Many have been left to live with molded walls, leaking hot water heaters, backed-up plumbing and raw sewage in their tubs and sinks. Keshawn Harris has lived there since 2020 with her kids, saying, "The toilets have not...
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Deer Hunting Violations, Both Face Fines and Possible Jail Time
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Deer Hunting Violations, Both Face Fines and Possible Jail Time. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement officials ticketed two males in separate cases for alleged deer hunting infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
NOLA.com
Traffic stopped for 90 minutes at Metairie road rail crossing after train hit SUV, JPSO says
Traffic on Metairie Road came to a halt at the Frisco Avenue railroad crossing for about 90 minutes after a train hit a sport utillity vehicle that was between the barrier arms Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. No one was injured in the crash, which was...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in West Lake Forest, police say
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in West Lake Forest. They found a man suffering from bullet wounds in the 6600 block of Coveview Court at around 3:13 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police placed at least a dozen evidence markers in a parking lot and...
NOLA.com
Neighbors catch burglar in Mid-City New Orleans, hold him until police arrive
A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after neighbors caught him breaking into a Mid-City home, New Orleans police said. Authorities booked Alphonse Moore Jr. with purse snatching and two counts of home invasion, according to jail records. Officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of Banks Street...
Man found dead in West Lake Forest
New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide in the West Lake Forest Neighborhood. Shortly before 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were notified of an incident in the 6600 block of Coveview Court.
Mid-City neighbors detain home invasion suspect
A home invasion suspect is under arrest, thanks to the swift action of some Mid-City neighbors.
Shooting in Plum Orchard neighborhood leaves woman dead Wednesday
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett Drive.
NOLA.com
Woman seen shooting gun on New Orleans interstate arrested; another woman at large
New Orleans police have arrested one of two women caught on video shooting guns from a vehicle that was driving on the interstate near downtown. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Nettles, police said. Fazande surrendered to police on Monday, authorities said. Her attorney...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
Police in Slidell received a peculiar call over the weekend when someone reported a fight involving an assault with a sandwich after a restaurant interaction went south.
Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
Mayor Cantrell presents spending plan that includes a cut to NOPD budget
NEW ORLEANS — The relationship between the New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the city council has been strained in recent months. They’ve clashed over public safety; the mayor’s travel expenses and a proposed charter change amendment giving the council confirmation power over the mayor’s top appointees.
NOLA.com
Man apprehended after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Pontchartrain Park is booked with domestic abuse
A man who was arrested Monday after a nearly 9-hour SWAT standoff at a house in Pontchartrain Park has been booked into jail. Andre Cassimere, 39, threatened to harm himself after he locked himself in a house with a gun and his 9-month-old baby. He faces counts of domestic abuse...
WWL
