Some of the most memorable horror movies are the ones that are willing to throw caution to the wind and embrace the full potential of the genre’s distinct unpredictability. They can teeter on the edge of being a cinematic gag and play around with our expectations on how they are supposed to go. Think of this year’s Barbarian or Significant Other to get some sense of what is in store for you with Run Sweetheart Run. While very much a beast all its own, both to its credit and detriment, it also feels like an odd marriage of those two prior works. A splashy genre film that wears a more grounded disguise before ripping it off to reveal its true self, it is overflowing with tonal and narrative flaws but still manages to arrive at something joyous.

1 HOUR AGO