ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Lewis Central boys XC makes state trip, '20 years in the making'

(Council Bluffs) -- Behind a state championship contender, the Lewis Central boys cross country team is making its first state appearance since 2002. "It's a huge accomplishment for the boys," Coach Taylor May said. "For them to represent their school, this is 20 years in the making. We've had a lot of solid individuals, but making it as a team means a lot more."
LEWIS, IA
kmaland.com

Elmwood-Murdock to host another state playoff game on Friday against Hi-Line

(Elmwood) -- The ground game of Elmwood-Murdock remained fierce last Thursday night, allowing for at least one more state playoff home game for the Knights. Coach Lance Steffen’s team rolled to their sixth consecutive win with a 59-26 rout of Plainview, moving them to 8-1 on the year and into round two of the Class D1 state playoffs.
MURDOCK, NE
kmaland.com

Ashland-Greenwood opens another playoff appearance with familiar foe

(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s seemingly annual postseason appearance gets started this Friday evening when they open their Class C1 state playoff run with a home matchup against Auburn. The Bluejays (8-1) are in the playoffs for the 15th time in school history. It also marks their fifth in a row...
GREENWOOD, NE
kmaland.com

Falls City's Jones to continue softball career at Northern State

(Falls City) -- Falls City’s record-breaking star catcher Madi Jones will play softball at the next level with Northern State. Jones, who owns six school records with the Tigers, recently committed to Northern State and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday. “A couple years ago, I started...
FALLS CITY, NE
kmaland.com

9 Bearcats named All-MIAA honorees

(Maryville) -- Nine Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer players have been named All-MIAA honorees. Redshirt freshman goalie Lilly Ellis was picked as the Goalkeeper of the Year while senior defender Letycia Bonifacio was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year. The other All-MIAA First Team member along with Ellis...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Marian G. Geise

Service: Funeral ServiceName: Marian G. GeisePronunciation: GiceAge: 95From: Minden, IAPrevi…
MINDEN, IA
kmaland.com

East Mills copes with student's death

(Malvern) -- Tragedy struck the East Mills School District over the weekend. Funeral services for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley of Emerson take place Wednesday morning at 10:30 at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. Visitation takes place Tuesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at the Lakin Center. The East Mills High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Noyes Avenue near 290th Street southwest of Malvern Friday afternoon. East Mills Junior-Senior High School Principal Dale Scott says a Green Hills Area Education Agency crisis team joined the district's own counselors in helping the district's students cope with Haley's death.
MALVERN, IA
kmaland.com

Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa

Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Larry Cady, 82, Maryville

Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022. Memorials: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer, 81, Tarkio, Missouri

Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 5:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
TARKIO, MO
kmaland.com

Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 8:00 p.m. Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy