Fremont-Mills Hosts Southeast Warren in Round of 16
(Malvern) Fremont-Mills Head Coach Greg Ernster hopes his team can get off to the same quick start this week as they did in the first round against Moravia. The Knights raced to a 30-12 lead in the first half and held on to win 44-38. Fremont-Mills hosts Southeast Warren on...
Ankeny Christian Academy qualifies for first state tournament with sweep of Sidney
(Atlantic) -- Ankeny Christian Academy made history on Wednesday night, claiming their first state volleyball qualification with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-23 win over Sidney in a 1A regional final. The Eagles (36-3) won a 14-tie opening set before controlling much of the second and third frames and held off a...
Lewis Central boys XC makes state trip, '20 years in the making'
(Council Bluffs) -- Behind a state championship contender, the Lewis Central boys cross country team is making its first state appearance since 2002. "It's a huge accomplishment for the boys," Coach Taylor May said. "For them to represent their school, this is 20 years in the making. We've had a lot of solid individuals, but making it as a team means a lot more."
Kuemper surges after first dropping set, downs Missouri Valley in regional finals
(Harlan) -- For the first time since 2019, the Kuemper Catholic Knights (38-4) are headed to the Class 2A state volleyball tournament. Kuemper took down Missouri Valley in four sets (15-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15) in the regional final Wednesday. “We knew it was going to be about runs, because [Missouri...
Glenwood rides momentum from strong finish into first round road bout with Spencer
(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs. The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most...
Elmwood-Murdock to host another state playoff game on Friday against Hi-Line
(Elmwood) -- The ground game of Elmwood-Murdock remained fierce last Thursday night, allowing for at least one more state playoff home game for the Knights. Coach Lance Steffen’s team rolled to their sixth consecutive win with a 59-26 rout of Plainview, moving them to 8-1 on the year and into round two of the Class D1 state playoffs.
Ashland-Greenwood opens another playoff appearance with familiar foe
(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s seemingly annual postseason appearance gets started this Friday evening when they open their Class C1 state playoff run with a home matchup against Auburn. The Bluejays (8-1) are in the playoffs for the 15th time in school history. It also marks their fifth in a row...
Falls City's Jones to continue softball career at Northern State
(Falls City) -- Falls City’s record-breaking star catcher Madi Jones will play softball at the next level with Northern State. Jones, who owns six school records with the Tigers, recently committed to Northern State and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday. “A couple years ago, I started...
9 Bearcats named All-MIAA honorees
(Maryville) -- Nine Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer players have been named All-MIAA honorees. Redshirt freshman goalie Lilly Ellis was picked as the Goalkeeper of the Year while senior defender Letycia Bonifacio was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year. The other All-MIAA First Team member along with Ellis...
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/26): No. 1 Huskers fall to Wisconsin
(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat West Virginia, No. 1 Nebraska lost to Wisconsin and Kansas fell in five to TCU in regional college volleyball on Wednesday.
Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford
Funeral Home:Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri.
Marian G. Geise
Service: Funeral ServiceName: Marian G. GeisePronunciation: GiceAge: 95From: Minden, IAPrevi…
East Mills copes with student's death
(Malvern) -- Tragedy struck the East Mills School District over the weekend. Funeral services for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley of Emerson take place Wednesday morning at 10:30 at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. Visitation takes place Tuesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at the Lakin Center. The East Mills High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Noyes Avenue near 290th Street southwest of Malvern Friday afternoon. East Mills Junior-Senior High School Principal Dale Scott says a Green Hills Area Education Agency crisis team joined the district's own counselors in helping the district's students cope with Haley's death.
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
Larry Cady, 82, Maryville
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022. Memorials: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer, 81, Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 5:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 8:00 p.m. Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s...
Barbara Shook, 82, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
