ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 11-21, White Balls: 6-09
(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-one; White Balls: six, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lotto America
17-19-22-31-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 5
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $29,110,000
Lucky For Life
01-05-09-31-38, Lucky Ball: 3
(one, five, nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
Powerball
18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4
(eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000,000
